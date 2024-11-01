Amani Gold Sees Increased Stake by Markus Meister

Amani Gold Limited (AU:ANL) has released an update.

Amani Gold Limited has announced a significant change in the substantial holding of Markus Meister, who increased his stake to 13.49% from 11.80% in the company. This increase in voting power is attributed to the company’s cancellation of a large number of ordinary shares, enhancing Meister’s influence without additional purchases.

