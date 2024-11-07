Amani Gold Gains Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

Amani Gold Limited (AU:ANL) has released an update.
Amani Gold Limited announced the successful passing of all but one resolution at its recent Annual General Meeting, with resolutions 1 to 7 receiving strong support. Resolution 8 was withdrawn as it did not meet the voting threshold required for consideration. The meeting outcomes reflect broad shareholder approval of the company’s strategic decisions.
