Amani Gold to Delist and Streamline Shareholdings

October 22, 2024 — 12:11 am EDT

Amani Gold Limited (AU:ANL) has released an update.

Amani Gold Limited is set to delist from the ASX and has initiated two buy-back schemes to streamline its shareholder base, significantly reducing administrative costs. The company has completed a minimum holding buy-back, purchasing over a billion shares, and is proceeding with an equal access buy-back, targeting up to 60% of its shares. With a strong cash position of A$13.572M, Amani is focused on optimizing its treasury and cash management strategies.

