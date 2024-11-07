News & Insights

Amani Gold Announces Share Buy-Back Plan

Amani Gold Limited (AU:ANL) has released an update.

Amani Gold Limited has announced a new equal access scheme buy-back for its ordinary fully paid shares, as part of its ongoing efforts to manage capital and enhance shareholder value. The buy-back indicates the company’s confidence in its financial health and growth prospects, making it an attractive point of interest for investors in the stock market.

