Amani Gold Announces Share Buy-Back Ahead of Delisting

Amani Gold Limited (AU:ANL) has released an update.

Amani Gold Limited has announced a second equal access buy-back offer for shareholders, set to commence on November 19, 2024, with a buy-back price of $0.00035 per share. The buy-back aims to repurchase up to 12.87 billion shares before the company’s planned delisting on December 20, 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to update their bank details to ensure timely receipt of payments.

For further insights into AU:ANL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.