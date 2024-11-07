News & Insights

Amani Gold Announces Share Buy-Back Ahead of Delisting

November 07, 2024 — 01:34 am EST

Amani Gold Limited (AU:ANL) has released an update.

Amani Gold Limited has announced a second equal access buy-back offer for shareholders, set to commence on November 19, 2024, with a buy-back price of $0.00035 per share. The buy-back aims to repurchase up to 12.87 billion shares before the company’s planned delisting on December 20, 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to update their bank details to ensure timely receipt of payments.

