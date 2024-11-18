News & Insights

Amani Gold Announces Buy-Back and ASX Delisting

November 18, 2024 — 10:19 pm EST

Amani Gold Limited (AU:ANL) has released an update.

Amani Gold Limited has announced a Second Equal Access Buy-Back, allowing shareholders to sell their shares back to the company at $0.00035 per share. Following shareholder approval, the company will proceed with its delisting from the ASX and a significant share consolidation. Shareholders have until December 9, 2024, to participate in the buy-back, with the company set to delist on December 20, 2024.

