Amani Gold Announces Buy-Back and ASX Delisting

Amani Gold Limited (AU:ANL) has released an update.
Don't Miss out on Research Tools:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Amani Gold Limited has announced a Second Equal Access Buy-Back, allowing shareholders to sell their shares back to the company at $0.00035 per share. Following shareholder approval, the company will proceed with its delisting from the ASX and a significant share consolidation. Shareholders have until December 9, 2024, to participate in the buy-back, with the company set to delist on December 20, 2024.
For further insights into AU:ANL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) Layoffs Expand, Start Hitting Multiple Factories
- Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) New Computer is Exclusively a Cloud Machine
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Warns About Tariff-Driven Price Hikes
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.