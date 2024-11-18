Amani Gold Announces Buy-Back and ASX Delisting

Amani Gold Limited (AU:ANL) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Amani Gold Limited has announced a Second Equal Access Buy-Back, allowing shareholders to sell their shares back to the company at $0.00035 per share. Following shareholder approval, the company will proceed with its delisting from the ASX and a significant share consolidation. Shareholders have until December 9, 2024, to participate in the buy-back, with the company set to delist on December 20, 2024.

For further insights into AU:ANL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.