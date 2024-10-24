News & Insights

Amani Gold Advances Buy-Back Strategy and ASX Delisting

October 24, 2024 — 04:33 am EDT

Amani Gold Limited (AU:ANL) has released an update.

Amani Gold Limited has completed the first stage of its equal access buy-back, purchasing over 1.4 billion shares to streamline its share register and reduce administrative costs. The company plans a second buy-back, contingent upon shareholder approval, and has applied for delisting from the ASX, pending necessary conditions. Shareholders are advised to update their bank details for smooth transaction processing.

