Amani Gold Advances Buy-Back Strategy and ASX Delisting

Amani Gold Limited has completed the first stage of its equal access buy-back, purchasing over 1.4 billion shares to streamline its share register and reduce administrative costs. The company plans a second buy-back, contingent upon shareholder approval, and has applied for delisting from the ASX, pending necessary conditions. Shareholders are advised to update their bank details for smooth transaction processing.

