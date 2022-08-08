Amalgamated Financial's (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.10 on the 29th of August, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.7%, which is below the industry average.

Amalgamated Financial's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock.

Amalgamated Financial is just starting to establish itself as being able to pay dividends to shareholders, given its short 4-year history of distributing earnings. While it has a shorter history of paying out dividends, Amalgamated Financial's payout ratio of 15% is a great sign for current shareholders, as this means that earnings greatly cover dividends.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 42.3% over the next 3 years. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 14% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NasdaqGM:AMAL Historic Dividend August 8th 2022

Amalgamated Financial Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 4 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. Since 2018, the dividend has gone from $0.24 total annually to $0.40. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 14% over that duration. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that Amalgamated Financial has been growing its earnings per share at 41% a year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like Amalgamated Financial's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Amalgamated Financial is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Amalgamated Financial that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

