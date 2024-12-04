Amalgamated Financial price target raised to $42 from $39 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) to $42 from $39 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after the company hosted its second annual Investor Day. The firm notes the day was very informative and gave it a chance to meet several new executives of the company. In general, Piper came away from the investor day feeling more optimistic on the Amalgamated’s story.

