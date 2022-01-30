Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.08

Amalgamated Financial Corp.'s (NASDAQ:AMAL) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.08 per share on 1st of March. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 2.0%.

Amalgamated Financial's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, prior to this announcement, Amalgamated Financial's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 12.3% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 25% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NasdaqGM:AMAL Historic Dividend January 30th 2022

Amalgamated Financial Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. Since 2019, the dividend has gone from US$0.24 to US$0.32. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10% a year over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see Amalgamated Financial has been growing its earnings per share at 35% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Amalgamated Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Amalgamated Financial that investors should take into consideration. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

