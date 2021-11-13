Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.08

The board of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.08 per share on the 1st of December. The dividend yield is 1.7% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Amalgamated Financial's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, prior to this announcement, Amalgamated Financial's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 8.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 28% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Amalgamated Financial Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

NasdaqGM:AMAL Historic Dividend November 13th 2021

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. Since 2018, the first annual payment was US$0.24, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.32. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 10% over that duration. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Amalgamated Financial has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 34% per annum. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like Amalgamated Financial's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Amalgamated Financial that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

