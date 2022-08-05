Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.10 Dividend

It looks like Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Amalgamated Financial's shares on or after the 9th of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 29th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.32 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Amalgamated Financial has a trailing yield of 1.7% on the current stock price of $23.55. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Amalgamated Financial can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Amalgamated Financial has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 15% of its income after tax.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

NasdaqGM:AMAL Historic Dividend August 5th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Amalgamated Financial has grown its earnings rapidly, up 41% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Amalgamated Financial has delivered an average of 14% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past four years of dividend payments. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Is Amalgamated Financial worth buying for its dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Amalgamated Financial ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Amalgamated Financial is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Amalgamated Financial you should know about.

