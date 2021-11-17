Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AMAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that AMAL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.57, the dividend yield is 1.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMAL was $18.57, representing a -8.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.22 and a 47.73% increase over the 52 week low of $12.57.

AMAL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG). AMAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.62. Zacks Investment Research reports AMAL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.55%, compared to an industry average of 2.7%.

