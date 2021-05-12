Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AMAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that AMAL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.21, the dividend yield is 1.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMAL was $16.21, representing a -19.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.22 and a 94.83% increase over the 52 week low of $8.32.

AMAL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK). AMAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.56. Zacks Investment Research reports AMAL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.17%, compared to an industry average of -.8%.

