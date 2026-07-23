Amalgamated Financial Corp. Reveals Climb In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $34.77 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $25.99 million, or $0.84 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Amalgamated Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $33.14 million or $1.10 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.5% to $98.36 million from $80.93 million last year.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $34.77 Mln. vs. $25.99 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.15 vs. $0.84 last year. -Revenue: $98.36 Mln vs. $80.93 Mln last year.

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