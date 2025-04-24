Amalgamated Financial Corp. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results with Increased Net Income and Asset Growth

Amalgamated Financial Corp. reports Q1 2025 net income of $25 million, with deposits increasing to $7.6 billion.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. announced its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, reporting a net income of $25.0 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, slightly up from $24.5 million in the previous quarter. Core net income was $27.1 million, reflecting a decrease from $28.0 million in the prior quarter. Total on-balance sheet deposits rose by $231.5 million, totaling $7.4 billion, while off-balance sheet deposits were $214.5 million, leading to a 6.2% increase in overall deposits. The net interest margin decreased to 3.55%, attributed to a reduction in net interest income by $2.5 million. Amalgamated's capital ratios showed improvement, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.22% and a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 14.27%. The company also repurchased approximately 105,000 shares, indicating ongoing confidence in its financial performance despite challenges in the market.

Potential Positives

Net income increased to $25.0 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, indicating continued profitability and slight growth compared to the previous quarter.

Total deposits rose by $445.9 million, or 6.2%, showcasing strong customer growth and confidence in the bank.

The Tier 1 leverage ratio improved to 9.22%, demonstrating a stronger capital position and financial stability.

Tangible book value per share increased by $0.91, or 4.0%, to $23.51, reflecting enhanced shareholder value and equity strength.

Potential Negatives

Core net income decreased from $28.0 million in the previous quarter to $27.1 million, indicating a decline in performance.

Nonperforming assets increased to $33.9 million, or 0.41% of total assets, from $25.9 million, suggesting potential asset quality issues.

The effective tax rate increased from 25.9% to 28.0%, which may impact net income further due to higher tax expenses.

FAQ

What were Amalgamated Financial Corp's net income results for Q1 2025?

The company reported a net income of $25.0 million, or $0.81 per diluted share.

How much did total deposits increase in Q1 2025?

Total deposits increased by $445.9 million, or 6.2%, totaling $7.6 billion.

What were the key factors impacting net interest income?

Net interest income decreased by $2.5 million primarily due to a rise in interest-bearing deposits.

What was the Tier 1 leverage ratio for Amalgamated Financial Corp?

The Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.22%, an increase of 22 basis points.

When will the conference call for Q1 2025 results take place?

The conference call is scheduled for April 24, 2025, at 11:00 am Eastern Time.

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Financial Corp. (the “Company” or “Amalgamated”) (Nasdaq: AMAL), the holding company for Amalgamated Bank (the “Bank”), today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.









First Quarter 2025 Highlights (on a linked quarter basis)











Net income of $25.0 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to $24.5 million, or $0.79 per diluted share.



Core net income



of $27.1 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to $28.0 million, or $0.90 per diluted share.









Deposits and Liquidity









On-balance sheet deposits increased $231.5 million, or 3.2%, to $7.4 billion.



Off-balance sheet deposits were $214.5 million at the end of the quarter, comprised of mainly not-for-profit deposits and some political deposits.



Including deposits held off-balance sheet, total deposits increased $445.9 million, or 6.2%, to $7.6 billion.



Political deposits increased $102.7 million, or 11%, to $1.1 billion, which includes both on and off-balance sheet deposits.



Average cost of deposits, excluding Brokered CDs and off-balance sheet deposits, increased 7 basis points to 159 basis points, where non-interest-bearing deposits comprised 39% of total deposits.



Cash and borrowing capacity totaled $3.3 billion (immediately available) plus unpledged securities (two-day availability) of $301.0 million for total liquidity within two-days of $3.6 billion.



Total two-day liquidity is 94% of total uninsured deposits, and 164% of uninsured non-super core deposits



.









Assets





and Margin









Net interest margin decreased 4 basis points to 3.55%, as expected.



Net interest income decreased by $2.5 million, or 3.4%, to $70.6 million, as expected.



Net loans receivable increased $7.0 million, or 0.2%, to $4.6 billion.



Net loans in growth mode (commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and multifamily) increased $25.8 million or 0.9%.



Total PACE assessments grew $3.2 million, or 0.3%, to $1.2 billion.



The multifamily and commercial real estate loan portfolios totaled $1.8 billion and had a concentration of 199% to total risk based capital.









Capital and Returns









Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.22%, increased by 22 basis points, and Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 14.27%.



Tangible common equity



ratio increased to 8.73%, representing a tenth consecutive quarter of improvement.



Tangible common equity ratio increased to 8.73%, representing a tenth consecutive quarter of improvement.



Tangible book value per share



increased $0.91, or 4.0%, to $23.51, and has increased $6.18, or 35.7% since September 2021.



Core return on average tangible common equity



of 15.54% and core return on average assets



of 1.33%.









Share





Repurchase









Repurchased approximately 105,000 shares, or $3.5 million of common stock, through March 31, 2025.



On March 10, 2025, a new $40 million share repurchase program was approved, under which approximately 75,000 shares have been repurchased from April 1 through April 22, 2025.







Priscilla Sims Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “All of our key earnings metrics came in strong and as expected, showing again that at Amalgamated, we do what we say we will. Our balance sheet boasts a low-risk asset profile including low commercial real-estate lending concentration, high levels of immediate and two-day liquidity, and return metrics near the top of our peer stack.”







First





Quarter Earnings







Net income was $25.0 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to $24.5 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, for the prior quarter. The $0.5 million increase during the quarter was primarily driven by a $3.1 million decrease in provision for credit losses, as well as a $0.8 million net valuation gain on residential loans sold during the quarter, compared to a $4.1 million reduction in fair value on residential loans moved to held for sale in the previous quarter. This was offset by an expected $2.5 million decrease in net interest income, an expected $1.9 million decrease in non-core income from solar tax equity investments, an expected $1.3 million decrease in non-core ICS One-Way Sell fee income from off-balance sheet deposits, and a $1.1 million increase in income tax expense.





Core net income



1



was $27.1 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to $28.0 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the prior quarter. Excluded from core net income for the quarter, pre-tax, was $2.9 million of accelerated depreciation from solar tax equity investments, a $0.8 million net valuation gain from residential loans sold during the quarter, and $0.7 million of losses on the sale of securities. Excluded from core net income for the fourth quarter of 2024, pre-tax, was a $4.1 million reduction in fair value on a pool of lower yielding performing residential loans moved to held for sale, $1.3 million of ICS One-Way Sell fee income, $1.0 million of losses on the sale of securities, and $0.9 million of accelerated depreciation from solar tax equity investments.





Net interest income was $70.6 million, compared to $73.1 million for the prior quarter. This decrease was expected as interest bearing off-balance sheet deposits moved back on balance sheet towards the end of the fourth quarter to replace largely non-interest bearing deposit outflow related to the election cycle conclusion and the full effect of interest rate resets from the prior quarter were recognized. Loan interest income and loan yields remained flat mainly as a $75.5 million increase in average loan balances was offset by paydowns on shorter-term high yielding commercial & industrial loans and a shorter day count in the quarter. Interest income on securities decreased $1.8 million driven by a decrease in the average balance of securities of $92.8 million. Interest expense on total interest-bearing deposits increased $0.3 million driven by an increase in the average balance of total interest-bearing deposits of $272.3 million partially offset by a 9 basis point decrease in cost. Additionally, while the average balance of borrowings increased $35.6 million, all short-term borrowings utilized at year-end were paid off over the course of the quarter. Remaining borrowings now substantially consist of lower-cost subordinated debt priced at 3.25% with a fixed rate maturity in November 2026.





Net interest margin was 3.55%, an expected decrease of 4 basis points from 3.59% in the prior quarter. The decrease is largely due to a higher average balance of interest-bearing deposits as noted above, a $338.2 million decrease in non-interest bearing deposits, as well as a higher cost of funds. Prepayment penalties had no impact on net interest margin in the current quarter, compared to a one basis point impact in the prior quarter.





Provision for credit losses totaled an expense of $0.6 million, compared to an expense of $3.7 million in the prior quarter. The expense in the first quarter was primarily driven by charge-offs on the consumer solar and small business portfolios, as well as increases in reserves for one leveraged commercial and industrial loan, offset by improvements in macro-economic forecasts used in the CECL model, primarily related to the consumer solar loan portfolio, which can be volatile.





Non-interest income was $6.4 million, compared to $4.8 million in the prior quarter. Excluding all non-core income adjustments noted above, core non-interest income



1



was $9.1 million, compared to $9.5 million in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily related to lower commercial banking fees, offset by modestly higher income from Trust fees.





Non-interest expense was $41.7 million, an increase of $0.5 million from the prior quarter. Core non-interest expense



1



was $41.5 million, an increase of $0.4 million from the prior quarter. This was mainly driven by a $2.1 million increase in professional fees related to expected increases in digital transformation deployment and partnership costs to evaluate growth requirements and other advisory services. This increase is mainly offset by a $1.4 million decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense.





Provision for income tax expense was $9.7 million, compared to $8.6 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate was 28.0%, compared to 25.9% in the prior quarter. The increase in the tax rate was the result of a higher annual effective tax rate for 2025, in addition to discrete tax items related to a city and state tax examination which led to a net increase in tax provision in the current quarter, as well as additional discrete items in the prior quarter which resulted in a tax benefit. Excluding these discrete items, the tax rate would have been 27.0%, compared to 26.6% in the prior quarter.







Balance Sheet Quarterly Summary







Total assets were $8.3 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $8.3 billion at December 31, 2024, keeping the balance sheet neutral. Notable changes within individual balance sheet line items include a $65.1 million increase in securities and a $17.9 million increase in resell agreements to solidify net interest income, as well as a $7.0 million increase in net loans receivable. On the liabilities side, on-balance sheet deposits increased by $231.5 million while borrowings decreased by $244.7 million. Off-balance sheet deposits increased to $214.5 million in the quarter.





Total net loans receivable at March 31, 2025 were $4.6 billion, an increase of $7.0 million, or 0.2% for the quarter. The increase in loans is primarily driven by a $20.3 million increase in multifamily loans, and a $7.8 million increase in commercial and industrial loans, offset by a $2.4 million decrease in commercial real estate loans, a $8.9 million decrease in consumer solar loans, and a $9.8 million decrease in residential loans. During the quarter, criticized or classified loans decreased $12.0 million, largely related to payoffs of three delinquent commercial and industrial loans totaling $10.1 million, the upgrade of one $1.4 million commercial & industrial loan, charge-offs of small business loans totaling $0.8 million, and a decrease of $4.5 million in residential and consumer substandard loans. This was offset by the downgrade of one $4.2 million commercial & industrial loan to special mention, and additional downgrades of small business loans totaling $1.0 million.





Total on-balance sheet deposits at March 31, 2025 were $7.4 billion, an increase of $231.5 million, or 3.2%, during the quarter. Including accounts currently held off-balance sheet, deposits held by politically active customers, such as campaigns, PACs, advocacy-based organizations, and state and national party committees were $1.1 billion as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $102.7 million during the quarter. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 39% of average total deposits and 39% of ending total deposits for the quarter, contributing to an average cost of total deposits of 159 basis points. Super-core deposits



1



totaled approximately $4.0 billion, had a weighted average life of 18 years, and comprised 54% of total deposits, excluding Brokered CDs. Total uninsured deposits were $3.9 billion, comprising 52% of total deposits.





Nonperforming assets totaled $33.9 million, or 0.41% of period-end total assets at March 31, 2025, an increase of $8.0 million, compared with $25.9 million, or 0.31% on a linked quarter basis. The increase in nonperforming assets was primarily driven by an $11.8 million increase in commercial & industrial non-accrual loans, including one $8.3 million commercial & industrial loan that was placed on non-accrual in the quarter. This was offset by the sale of $3.9 million in nonperforming residential loans that were reported as held-for-sale in the prior quarter.





During the quarter, the allowance for credit losses on loans decreased $2.4 million to $57.7 million. The ratio of allowance to total loans was 1.23%, a decrease of 6 basis points from 1.29% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily the result of improvements in the macroeconomic forecasts used in the CECL model, mainly related to the consumer solar loan portfolio, which can be volatile, offset by charge-offs on consumer solar and small business portfolios, as well as increases in reserves for one legacy leveraged commercial and industrial loan.







Capital Quarterly Summary







As of March 31, 2025, the Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio was 14.27%, the Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 16.61%, and the Tier 1 Leverage Capital ratio was 9.22%, compared to 13.90%, 16.26% and 9.00%, respectively, as of December 31, 2024. Stockholders’ equity at March 31, 2025 was $736.0 million, an increase of $28.3 million during the quarter. The increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily driven by $25.0 million of net income for the quarter and a $11.3 million improvement in accumulated other comprehensive loss due to the tax-effected mark-to-market on available for sale securities, offset by $4.3 million in dividends paid at $0.14 per outstanding share.





Tangible book value per share



1



was $23.51 as of March 31, 2025 compared to $22.60 as of December 31, 2024. Tangible common equity



1



improved to 8.73% of tangible assets, compared to 8.41% as of December 31, 2024.







Conference Call







As previously announced, Amalgamated Financial Corp. will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 results today, April 24, 2025 at 11:00am (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9716 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6779 (international) and asking for the Amalgamated Financial Corp. First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671 and providing the access code 13752421. The telephonic replay will be available until May 1, 2025.





Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.amalgamatedbank.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.





The presentation materials for the call can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.amalgamatedbank.com/.







About Amalgamated Financial Corp.







Amalgamated Financial Corp. is a Delaware public benefit corporation and a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Amalgamated Bank. Amalgamated Bank is a New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of five branches across New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco, and a commercial office in Boston. Amalgamated Bank was formed in 1923 as Amalgamated Bank of New York by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, one of the country's oldest labor unions. Amalgamated Bank provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Bank is a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and is a certified B Corporation®. As of March 31, 2025, total assets were $8.3 billion, total net loans were $4.6 billion, and total deposits were $7.4 billion. Additionally, as of March 31, 2025, the trust business held $35.7 billion in assets under custody and $14.2 billion in assets under management.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







This release (and the accompanying financial information and tables) refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures including, without limitation, “Core operating revenue,” “Core non-interest expense,” “Core non-interest income,” “Core net income,” “Tangible common equity,” “Average tangible common equity,” “Core return on average assets,” “Core return on average tangible common equity,” and “Core efficiency ratio.”





Management utilizes this information to compare operating performance for March 31, 2025 versus certain periods in 2024 and to prepare internal projections. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate making period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indications of operating performance. In addition, because intangible assets such as goodwill and other discrete items unrelated to core business, which are excluded, vary extensively from company to company, the Company believe that the presentation of this information allows investors to more easily compare results to those of other companies.





The presentation of non-GAAP financial information, however, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. The Company strongly encourage readers to review the GAAP financial measures included in this release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial disclosures to comparable GAAP measures found in this release are set forth in the final pages of this release and also may be viewed on the Company’s website, amalgamatedbank.com.







Terminology







Certain terms used in this release are defined as follows:





“Core efficiency ratio” is defined as “Core non-interest expense” divided by “Core operating revenue.” The Company believes the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is an efficiency ratio calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income.





“Core net income” is defined as net income after tax excluding gains and losses on sales of securities, ICS One-Way Sell fee income, changes in fair value on loans held-for-sale, gains on the sale of owned property, costs related to branch closures, restructuring/severance costs, acquisition costs, tax credits and accelerated depreciation on solar equity investments, and taxes on notable pre-tax items. The Company believes the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income.





“Core non-interest expense” is defined as total non-interest expense excluding costs related to branch closures, and restructuring/severance. The Company believes the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total non-interest expense.





“Core non-interest income” is defined as total non-interest income excluding gains and losses on sales of securities, ICS One-Way Sell fee income, changes in fair value on loans held-for-sale, gains on the sale of owned property, and tax credits and accelerated depreciation on solar equity investments. The Company believes the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is non-interest income.





“Core operating revenue” is defined as total net interest income plus “core non-interest income”. The Company believes the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is the total of net interest income and non-interest income.





“Core return on average assets” is defined as “Core net income” divided by average total assets. The Company believes the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is return on average assets calculated by dividing net income by average total assets.





“Core return on average tangible common equity” is defined as “Core net income” divided by average “tangible common equity.” The Company believes the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is return on average equity calculated by dividing net income by average total stockholders’ equity.





“Super-core deposits” are defined as total deposits from commercial and consumer customers, with a relationship length of greater than 5 years. The Company believes the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total deposits.





“Tangible assets” are defined as total assets excluding, as applicable, goodwill and core deposit intangibles. The Company believes the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total assets.





“Tangible common equity”, and “Tangible book value” are defined as stockholders’ equity excluding, as applicable, minority interests, goodwill and core deposit intangibles. The Company believes that the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total stockholders’ equity.





"Traditional securities portfolio" is defined as total investment securities excluding PACE assessments. The Company believes the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total investment securities.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements included in this release that are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified through the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “aspire,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “continue,” “in the future,” “may” and “intend,” as well as other similar words and expressions of the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, any or all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:







uncertain conditions in the banking industry and in national, regional and local economies in core markets, which may have an adverse impact on business, operations and financial performance;





deterioration in the financial condition of borrowers resulting in significant increases in credit losses and provisions for those losses;





deposit outflows and subsequent declines in liquidity caused by factors that could include lack of confidence in the banking system, a deterioration in market conditions or the financial condition of depositors;





changes in deposits, including an increase in uninsured deposits;





ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to meet deposit and debt obligations as they come due, which may require that the Company sell investment securities at a loss, negatively impacting net income, earnings and capital;





unfavorable conditions in the capital markets, which may cause declines in stock price and the value of investments;





negative economic and political conditions that adversely affect the general economy, housing prices, the real estate market, the job market, consumer confidence, the financial condition of borrowers and consumer spending habits, which may affect, among other things, the level of non-performing assets, charge-offs and provision expense;





fluctuations or unanticipated changes in the interest rate environment including changes in net interest margin or changes in the yield curve that affect investments, loans or deposits;





the general decline in the real estate and lending markets, particularly in commercial real estate in the Company’s market areas, and the effects of the enactment of or changes to rent-control and other similar regulations on multi-family housing;





potential implementation by the current presidential administration of a regulatory reform agenda that is significantly different from that of the prior presidential administration, impacting the rule making, supervision, examination and enforcement of the banking regulation agencies;





changes in U.S. trade policies and other global political factors beyond the Company’s control, including the imposition of tariffs, which raise economic uncertainty, potentially leading to slower growth and a decrease in loan demand;





the outcome of legal or regulatory proceedings that may be instituted against us;





inability to achieve organic loan and deposit growth and the composition of that growth;





composition of the Company’s loan portfolio, including any concentration in industries or sectors that may experience unanticipated or anticipated adverse conditions greater than other industries or sectors in the national or local economies in which the Company operates;





inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates the Company makes and policies that the Company implements in establishing the allowance for credit losses;





changes in loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments;





any matter that would cause the Company to conclude that there was impairment of any asset, including intangible assets;





limitations on the ability to declare and pay dividends;





the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures and the resulting impact on results, including as a result of compression to net interest margin;





increased competition for experienced members of the workforce including executives in the banking industry;





a failure in or breach of operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches;





increased regulatory scrutiny and exposure from the use of “big data” techniques, machine learning, and artificial intelligence;





a downgrade in the Company’s credit rating;





“greenwashing claims” against the Company and environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") products and increased scrutiny and political opposition to ESG and diversity, equity, and inclusion ("DEI") practices;





any unanticipated or greater than anticipated adverse conditions (including the possibility of earthquakes, wildfires, and other natural disasters) affecting the markets in which the Company operates;





physical and transitional risks related to climate change as they impact the business and the businesses that the Company finances;





future repurchase of the Company’s shares through the Company’s common stock repurchase program; and





descriptions of assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing.







Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at



https://www.sec.gov/



. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Investor Contact



:





Jamie Lillis





Solebury Strategic Communications





shareholderrelations@amalgamatedbank.com





800-895-4172





















Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



















Three Months Ended

















March 31,













December 31,













March 31,













($ in thousands)













2025





















2024





















2024















INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME





























Loans





$





57,843













$





58,024













$





51,952













Securities









41,653

















43,448

















42,390













Interest-bearing deposits in banks









1,194

















1,113

















2,592













Total interest and dividend income









100,690

















102,585

















96,934













INTEREST EXPENSE





























Deposits









28,917

















28,582

















25,891













Borrowed funds









1,196

















908

















3,006













Total interest expense









30,113

















29,490

















28,897













NET INTEREST INCOME









70,577

















73,095

















68,037













Provision for credit losses









596

















3,686

















1,588













Net interest income after provision for credit losses









69,981

















69,409

















66,449













NON-INTEREST INCOME





























Trust Department fees









4,191

















3,971

















3,854













Service charges on deposit accounts









3,438

















5,337

















6,136













Bank-owned life insurance income









626

















661

















609













Losses on sale of securities









(680





)













(1,003





)













(2,774





)









Gain (loss) on sale of loans and changes in fair value on loans held-for-sale, net









832

















(4,090





)













47













Equity method investments income (loss)









(2,508





)













(529





)













2,072













Other income









507

















442

















285













Total non-interest income









6,406

















4,789

















10,229













NON-INTEREST EXPENSE





























Compensation and employee benefits









23,314

















24,691

















22,273













Occupancy and depreciation









3,293

















3,376

















2,904













Professional fees









4,739

















2,674

















2,376













Technology









5,619

















5,299

















4,629













Office maintenance and depreciation









629

















578

















663













Amortization of intangible assets









144

















183

















183













Advertising and promotion









51

















314

















1,219













Federal deposit insurance premiums









900

















715

















1,050













Other expense









2,961

















3,313

















2,855













Total non-interest expense









41,650

















41,143

















38,152













Income before income taxes









34,737

















33,055

















38,526













Income tax expense









9,709

















8,564

















11,277













Net income





$





25,028













$





24,491













$





27,249













Earnings per common share - basic





$





0.82













$





0.80













$





0.89













Earnings per common share - diluted





$





0.81













$





0.79













$





0.89













































Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition































($ in thousands)









March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024













Assets









(unaudited)





















(unaudited)











Cash and due from banks





$





4,196













$





4,042













$





3,830













Interest-bearing deposits in banks









61,518

















56,707

















151,374













Total cash and cash equivalents









65,714

















60,749

















155,204













Securities:





























Available for sale, at fair value





























Traditional securities









1,546,127

















1,477,047

















1,445,793













Property Assessed Clean Energy (“PACE”) assessments









161,147

















152,011

















82,258





















1,707,274

















1,629,058

















1,528,051













Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost:





























Traditional securities, net of allowance for credit losses of $47, $49, and $53, respectively









535,065

















542,246

















616,172













PACE assessments, net of allowance for credit losses of $654, $655, and $657, respectively









1,038,052

















1,043,959

















1,057,790





















1,573,117

















1,586,205

















1,673,962









































Loans held for sale









3,667

















37,593

















2,137













Loans receivable, net of deferred loan origination costs









4,677,506

















4,672,924

















4,423,780













Allowance for credit losses









(57,676





)













(60,086





)













(64,400





)









Loans receivable, net









4,619,830

















4,612,838

















4,359,380









































Resell agreements









41,651

















23,741

















131,242













Federal Home Loan Bank of New York ("FHLBNY") stock, at cost









4,679

















15,693

















4,603













Accrued interest receivable









55,092

















61,172

















53,436













Premises and equipment, net









7,366

















6,386

















7,128













Bank-owned life insurance









108,652

















108,026

















106,137













Right-of-use lease asset









12,477

















14,231

















19,797













Deferred tax asset, net









33,799

















42,437

















49,171













Goodwill









12,936

















12,936

















12,936













Intangible assets, net









1,343

















1,487

















2,034













Equity method investments









5,639

















8,482

















14,801













Other assets









31,991

















35,858

















16,663













Total assets





$





8,285,227













$





8,256,892













$





8,136,682















Liabilities































Deposits





$





7,412,072













$





7,180,605













$





7,305,765













Borrowings









69,676

















314,409

















139,705













Operating leases









17,190

















19,734

















27,250













Other liabilities









50,293

















34,490

















47,024













Total liabilities









7,549,231

















7,549,238

















7,519,744















Stockholders’ equity































Common stock, par value $0.01 per share









309

















308

















307













Additional paid-in capital









288,539

















288,656

















287,198













Retained earnings









500,783

















480,144

















412,190













Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes









(47,308





)













(58,637





)













(78,872





)









Treasury stock, at cost









(6,327





)













(2,817





)













(4,018





)









Total Amalgamated Financial Corp. stockholders' equity









735,996

















707,654

















616,805













Noncontrolling interests









—

















—

















133













Total stockholders' equity









735,996

















707,654

















616,938













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





8,285,227













$





8,256,892













$





8,136,682

























































Select Financial Data



















As of and for the

















Three Months Ended

















March 31,













December 31,













March 31,













(Shares in thousands)













2025

















2024

















2024













Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:































Earnings per share





























Basic





$





0.82









$





0.80









$





0.89









Diluted









0.81













0.79













0.89









Core net income (non-GAAP)





























Basic





$





0.88









$





0.91









$





0.84









Diluted









0.88













0.90













0.83









Book value per common share (excluding minority interest)





$





23.98









$





23.07









$





20.22









Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)





$





23.51









$





22.60









$





19.73









Common shares outstanding, par value $0.01 per share



30,697













30,671













30,510









Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic









30,682













30,677













30,476









Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted









30,946













30,976













30,737





































(1) 70,000,000 shares authorized; 30,940,480, 30,809,484, and 30,736,141 shares issued for the periods ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024 respectively, and 30,696,940, 30,670,982, and 30,510,393 shares outstanding for the periods ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.

























Select Financial Data



























As of and for the













As of and for the

















Three Months Ended













Three Months Ended

















March 31,













December





31,













March 31,













March 31,

















2025

















2024

















2024

















2025

















2024

















Selected Performance Metrics:















































Return on average assets





1.22





%









1.17





%









1.36





%









1.22





%









1.36





%









Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)





1.33





%









1.34





%









1.27





%









1.33





%









1.27





%









Return on average equity





14.05





%









13.83





%









18.24





%









14.05





%









18.24





%









Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)





15.54





%









16.13





%









17.59





%









15.54





%









17.59





%









Average equity to average assets





8.71





%









8.48





%









7.44





%









8.71





%









7.44





%









Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)





8.73





%









8.41





%









7.41





%









8.73





%









7.41





%









Loan yield





5.00





%









5.00





%









4.76





%









5.00





%









4.76





%









Securities yield





5.15





%









5.12





%









5.21





%









5.15





%









5.21





%









Deposit cost





1.59





%









1.53





%









1.46





%









1.59





%









1.46





%









Net interest margin





3.55





%









3.59





%









3.49





%









3.55





%









3.49





%









Efficiency ratio



(1)







54.10





%









52.83





%









48.75





%









54.10





%









48.75





%









Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)





52.11





%









49.82





%









50.40





%









52.11





%









50.40





%























































Asset Quality Ratios:















































Nonaccrual loans to total loans





0.70





%









0.45





%









0.75





%









0.70





%









0.75





%









Nonperforming assets to total assets





0.41





%









0.31





%









0.42





%









0.41





%









0.42





%









Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans





175.07





%









286.00





%









195.04





%









175.07





%









195.04





%









Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans





1.23





%









1.29





%









1.46





%









1.23





%









1.46





%









Annualized net charge-offs to average loans





0.22





%









0.36





%









0.20





%









0.22





%









0.20





%























































Capital Ratios:















































Tier 1 leverage capital ratio





9.22





%









9.00





%









8.29





%









9.22





%









8.29





%









Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio





14.27





%









13.90





%









13.68





%









14.27





%









13.68





%









Total risk-based capital ratio





16.61





%









16.26





%









16.35





%









16.61





%









16.35





%









Common equity tier 1 capital ratio





14.27





%









13.90





%









13.68





%









14.27





%









13.68





%























































Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income

























Loan and PACE Assessments Portfolio Composition



































(In thousands)









At March 31, 2025













At December 31, 2024













At March 31, 2024

















Amount













% of total













Amount













% of total













Amount













% of total













Commercial portfolio:























































Commercial and industrial





$





1,183,297













25.3





%









$





1,175,490













25.2





%









$





1,014,084













22.9





%









Multifamily









1,371,950













29.3





%













1,351,604













28.9





%













1,175,467













26.6





%









Commercial real estate









409,004













8.7





%













411,387













8.8





%













353,598













8.0





%









Construction and land development









20,690













0.4





%













20,683













0.4





%













23,266













0.5





%









Total commercial portfolio









2,984,941













63.8





%













2,959,164













63.3





%













2,566,415













58.0





%































































Retail portfolio:























































Residential real estate lending









1,303,856













27.9





%













1,313,617













28.1





%













1,419,321













32.1





%









Consumer solar









356,601













7.6





%













365,516













7.8





%













398,501













9.0





%









Consumer and other









32,108













0.7





%













34,627













0.8





%













39,543













0.9





%









Total retail portfolio









1,692,565













36.2





%













1,713,760













36.7





%













1,857,365













42.0





%









Total loans held for investment









4,677,506













100.0





%













4,672,924













100.0





%













4,423,780













100.0





%





























































Allowance for credit losses











(57,676









)























(60,086





)





















(64,400





)

















Loans receivable, net





$





4,619,830





















$





4,612,838





















$





4,359,380









































































PACE assessments:





















































Available for sale, at fair value





















































Residential PACE assessments









161,147













13.4





%













152,011













12.7





%













82,258













7.2





%





























































Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost





















































Commercial PACE assessments









271,200













22.6





%













268,692













22.5





%













256,661













22.5





%









Residential PACE assessments









767,507













64.0





%













775,922













64.8





%













801,786













70.3





%









Total Held-to-maturity PACE assessments









1,038,707













86.6





%













1,044,614













87.3





%













1,058,447













92.8





%









Total PACE assessments









1,199,854













100.0





%













1,196,625













100.0





%













1,140,705













100.0





%





























































Allowance for credit losses









(654





)





















(655





)





















(657





)

















Total PACE assessments, net





$





1,199,200





















$





1,195,970





















$





1,140,048





























































































































Loans receivable, net and total PACE assessments, net as a % of Deposits









78.5





%





















80.9





%





















75.3





%

















Loans receivable, net and total PACE assessments, net as a % of Deposits excluding Brokered CDs









78.5





%





















80.9





%





















77.0





%

















































Net Interest Income Analysis



















Three Months Ended

















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024













(In thousands)









Average









Balance









Income / Expense









Yield /









Rate













Average









Balance









Income / Expense









Yield /









Rate













Average









Balance









Income / Expense









Yield /









Rate























































































Interest-earning assets:













































































Interest-bearing deposits in banks





$





121,321









$





1,194









3.99





%









$





105,958









$





1,113









4.18





%









$





205,369









$





2,592









5.08





%









Securities



(1)











3,220,590













40,867









5.15





%













3,313,349













42,632









5.12





%













3,170,356













41,064









5.21





%









Resell agreements









30,169













786









10.57





%













50,938













816









6.37





%













79,011













1,326









6.75





%









Loans receivable, net



(2)











4,695,264













57,843









5.00





%













4,619,723













58,024









5.00





%













4,390,489













51,952









4.76





%









Total interest-earning assets









8,067,344













100,690









5.06





%













8,089,968













102,585









5.04





%













7,845,225













96,934









4.97





%









Non-interest-earning assets:













































































Cash and due from banks









5,045





























6,291





























5,068

























Other assets









220,589





























214,868





























226,270

























Total assets





$





8,292,978

























$





8,311,127

























$





8,076,563





































































































Interest-bearing liabilities:













































































Savings, NOW and money market deposits





$





4,242,786









$





26,806









2.56





%









$





3,971,128









$





26,329









2.64





%









$





3,591,551









$





21,872









2.45





%









Time deposits









232,683













2,111









3.68





%













220,205













2,085









3.77





%













188,045













1,576









3.37





%









Brokered CDs









—













—









0.00





%













11,822













169









5.69





%













190,240













2,443









5.16





%









Total interest-bearing deposits









4,475,469













28,917









2.62





%













4,203,155













28,583









2.71





%













3,969,836













25,891









2.62





%









Borrowings









134,340













1,196









3.61





%













98,768













908









3.66





%













288,093













3,006









4.20





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities









4,609,809













30,113









2.65





%













4,301,923













29,491









2.73





%













4,257,929













28,897









2.73





%









Non-interest-bearing liabilities:













































































Demand and transaction deposits









2,901,061





























3,239,251





























3,138,238

























Other liabilities









59,728





























65,580





























79,637

























Total liabilities









7,570,598





























7,606,754





























7,475,804

























Stockholders' equity









722,380





























704,373





























600,759

























Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





8,292,978

























$





8,311,127

























$





8,076,563





































































































Net interest income / interest rate spread













$





70,577









2.41





%

















$





73,094









2.31





%

















$





68,037









2.24





%









Net interest-earning assets / net interest margin





$





3,457,535

















3.55





%









$





3,788,045

















3.59





%









$





3,587,296

















3.49





%





















































































Total deposits excluding Brokered CDs / total cost of deposits excluding Brokered CDs





$





7,376,530

















1.59





%









$





7,430,584

















1.52





%









$





6,917,834

















1.36





%









Total deposits / total cost of deposits





$





7,376,530

















1.59





%









$





7,442,406

















1.53





%









$





7,108,074

















1.46





%









Total funding / total cost of funds





$





7,510,870

















1.63





%









$





7,541,174

















1.56





%









$





7,396,167

















1.57





%









(1) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock in the average balance, and dividend income on FHLB stock in interest income.





(2) Includes prepayment penalty interest income in 1Q2025, 4Q2024, or 1Q2024 of $0, $121, and $18, respectively (in thousands).





















Deposit Portfolio Composition



















Three Months Ended













(In thousands)









March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024

















Ending





Balance













Average





Balance













Ending





Balance













Average





Balance













Ending





Balance













Average





Balance











Non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts





$





2,895,757









$





2,901,061









$





2,868,506









$





3,239,251









$





3,182,047









$





3,138,238









NOW accounts









187,078













177,827













179,765













174,963













200,900













197,659









Money market deposit accounts









3,772,423













3,739,548













3,564,423













3,471,242













3,222,271













3,051,670









Savings accounts









330,410













325,411













328,696













324,922













341,054













342,222









Time deposits









226,404













232,683













239,215













220,205













197,265













188,045









Brokered certificates of deposit ("CDs")









—













—













—













11,822













162,228













190,240









Total deposits





$





7,412,072









$





7,376,530









$





7,180,605









$





7,442,405









$





7,305,765









$





7,108,074





























































Total deposits excluding Brokered CDs





$





7,412,072









$





7,376,530









$





7,180,605









$





7,430,583









$





7,143,537









$





6,917,834



























Three Months Ended

















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024













(In thousands)









Average









Rate





Paid







(1)















Cost of





Funds













Average









Rate





Paid







(1)















Cost of





Funds













Average









Rate





Paid







(1)















Cost of





Funds































































Non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts





0.00





%









0.00





%









0.00





%









0.00





%









0.00





%









0.00





%









NOW accounts





0.72





%









0.70





%









0.72





%









0.81





%









1.05





%









1.03





%









Money market deposit accounts





2.73





%









2.76





%









2.67





%









2.85





%









2.96





%









2.67





%









Savings accounts





1.28





%









1.28





%









1.32





%









1.37





%









1.34





%









1.29





%









Time deposits





3.52





%









3.68





%









3.54





%









3.77





%









3.44





%









3.37





%









Brokered CDs





—





%









—





%









—





%









5.69





%









4.99





%









5.16





%









Total deposits





1.57





%









1.59





%









1.52





%









1.53





%









1.60





%









1.46





%





























































Interest-bearing deposits excluding Brokered CDs





2.58





%









2.62





%









2.54





%









2.70





%









2.75





%









2.50





%











(1)



Average rate paid is calculated as the weighted average of spot rates on deposit accounts. Off-balance sheet deposits are excluded from all calculations shown.





















Asset Quality



































(In thousands)









March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024











Loans 90 days past due and accruing





$





—









$





—









$





—









Nonaccrual loans held for sale









989













4,853













989









Nonaccrual loans - Commercial









27,872













16,041













24,228









Nonaccrual loans - Retail









5,072













4,968













8,791









Nonaccrual securities









7













8













31









Total nonperforming assets





$





33,940









$





25,870









$





34,039







































Nonaccrual loans:































Commercial and industrial





$





12,786









$





872









$





8,750









Commercial real estate









3,979













4,062













4,354









Construction and land development









11,107













11,107













11,124









Total commercial portfolio









27,872













16,041













24,228





































Residential real estate lending









1,375













1,771













4,763









Consumer solar









3,479













2,827













3,852









Consumer and other









218













370













176









Total retail portfolio









5,072













4,968













8,791









Total nonaccrual loans





$





32,944









$





21,009









$





33,019





















































Credit Quality



































March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024













($ in thousands)

































Criticized and classified loans































Commercial and industrial





$





55,157









$





62,614









$





62,242









Multifamily









8,540













8,573













10,274









Commercial real estate









3,979













4,062













8,475









Construction and land development









11,107













11,107













11,124









Residential real estate lending









1,375













6,387













4,763









Consumer solar









3,479













2,827













3,852









Consumer and other









218













370













176









Total loans





$





83,855









$





95,940









$





100,906























Criticized and classified loans to total loans































Commercial and industrial





1.18





%









1.34





%









1.41





%









Multifamily





0.18





%









0.18





%









0.23





%









Commercial real estate





0.09





%









0.09





%









0.19





%









Construction and land development





0.24





%









0.24





%









0.25





%









Residential real estate lending





0.03





%









0.14





%









0.11





%









Consumer solar





0.07





%









0.06





%









0.09





%









Consumer and other





—





%









0.01





%









0.01





%









Total loans





1.79





%









2.06





%









2.29





%



























March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024

















Annualized





net charge-





offs





(recoveries)





to average





loans













ACL to total portfolio balance













Annualized





net charge-





offs





(recoveries)





to average





loans













ACL to total portfolio balance













Annualized





net charge-





offs





(recoveries)





to average





loans













ACL to total portfolio





balance











Commercial and industrial





0.28





%









1.29





%









0.53





%









1.15





%









0.16





%









1.58





%









Multifamily





—





%









0.23





%









0.15





%









0.21





%









—





%









0.38





%









Commercial real estate





—





%









0.39





%









—





%









0.39





%









—





%









0.40





%









Construction and land development





—





%









6.05





%









(7.19)





%









6.06





%









—





%









3.67





%









Residential real estate lending





—





%









0.73





%









0.28





%









0.71





%









—





%









0.87





%









Consumer solar





1.90





%









7.01





%









1.71





%









7.96





%









1.67





%









6.72





%









Consumer and other





0.70





%









5.67





%









0.86





%









6.83





%









0.86





%









6.36





%









Total loans





0.22





%









1.23





%









0.36





%









1.29





%









0.20





%









1.46





%

























Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures









The information provided below presents a reconciliation of each of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly





comparable GAAP financial measure.















As of and for the

















Three Months Ended













(in thousands)









March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024













Core operating revenue































Net Interest Income (GAAP)





$





70,577













$





73,095













$





68,037













Non-interest income (GAAP)









6,406

















4,789

















10,229













Add: Securities loss









680

















1,003

















2,774













Less: ICS One-Way Sell Fee Income



(1)











(9





)













(1,347





)













(2,903





)









Less: Changes in fair value of loans held-for-sale



(6)











(837





)













4,117

















—













Add: Tax (credits) depreciation on solar investments



(3)











2,868

















920

















(1,808





)









Core operating revenue (non-GAAP)





$





79,685













$





82,577













$





76,329











































Core non-interest expense































Non-interest expense (GAAP)





$





41,650













$





41,143













$





38,152













Add: Gain on settlement of lease termination



(4)











—

















—

















499













Less: Severance costs



(5)











(125





)













(1





)













(184





)









Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP)





$





41,525













$





41,142













$





38,467











































Core net income































Net Income (GAAP)





$





25,028













$





24,491













$





27,249













Add: Securities loss









680

















1,003

















2,774













Less: ICS One-Way Sell Fee Income



(1)











(9





)













(1,347





)













(2,903





)









Less: Changes in fair value of loans held-for-sale



(6)











(837





)













4,117

















—













Less: Gain on settlement of lease termination



(4)











—

















—

















(499





)









Add: Severance costs



(5)











125

















1

















184













Add: Tax (credits) depreciation on solar investments



(3)











2,868

















920

















(1,808





)









Less: Tax on notable items









(731





)













(1,217





)













607













Core net income (non-GAAP)





$





27,124













$





27,968













$





25,604











































Tangible common equity































Stockholders' equity (GAAP)





$





735,996













$





707,654













$





616,938













Less: Minority interest









—

















—

















(133





)









Less: Goodwill









(12,936





)













(12,936





)













(12,936





)









Less: Core deposit intangible









(1,343





)













(1,487





)













(2,034





)









Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)





$





721,717













$





693,231













$





601,835











































Average tangible common equity































Average stockholders' equity (GAAP)





$





722,380













$





704,373













$





600,759













Less: Minority interest









—

















(132





)













(133





)









Less: Goodwill









(12,936





)













(12,936





)













(12,936





)









Less: Core deposit intangible









(1,413





)













(1,575





)













(2,123





)









Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)





$





708,031













$





689,730













$





585,567













(1) Included in service charges on deposit accounts in the Consolidated Statements of Income





(2) Included in other income in the Consolidated Statements of Income





(3) Included in equity method investments income in the Consolidated Statements of Income





(4) Included in occupancy and depreciation in the Consolidated Statements of Income





(5) Included in compensation and employee benefits in the Consolidated Statements of Income





(6) Included in changes in fair value of loans held-for-sale in the Consolidated Statements of Income









1





Definitions are presented under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure are set forth on the last page of the financial information accompanying this press release and may also be found on the Company’s website, www.amalgamatedbank.com.



