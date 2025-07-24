Amalgamated Financial Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results: Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio at 14.13% and Tangible Book Value per Share Reaches $24.33

Amalgamated Financial Corp. reports second quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a 14.13% Common Equity Tier 1 ratio and $24.33 tangible book value.

Quiver AI Summary

Amalgamated Financial Corp. reported its second quarter financial results for 2025, highlighting a net income of $26 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, up from $25 million the previous quarter. Core net income was relatively stable at $27 million. Total deposits increased by $321 million, reaching $7.7 billion, largely due to political deposits rising by 13% to $1.2 billion. The net interest income grew to $72.9 million, while net loans receivable also increased slightly. The Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio stands at 14.13%, with tangible book value per share up to $24.33, reflecting steady growth. The bank repurchased approximately 327,000 shares, maintaining a robust capital position amidst ongoing market conditions. CEO Priscilla Sims Brown emphasized the bank's flexible banking model, which supports consistent performance for shareholders, clients, and employees.

Potential Positives

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio of 14.13% demonstrates strong capital adequacy, providing a buffer against potential losses and reinforcing confidence in the company's stability.

Tangible Book Value per Share increased by 3.5% to $24.33, representing a substantial improvement of 40.4% since September 2021, indicating enhanced shareholder value.

Net income rose to $26.0 million (or $0.84 per diluted share), marking a solid increase from the previous quarter, which reflects effective management and operational improvements.

Total deposits increased by $321.2 million, or 4.3%, indicating strong customer confidence and growth in the company's banking operations.

Potential Negatives

Core net income decreased slightly, from $27.1 million in the prior quarter to $27.0 million, indicating a potential stagnation in operational performance.

Provision for credit losses increased significantly from $0.6 million in the prior quarter to $4.9 million, highlighting potential concerns in asset quality and credit risk.

Criticized or classified loans increased by $13.9 million during the quarter, suggesting deterioration in loan quality, particularly in commercial and industrial sectors.

FAQ

What is Amalgamated Financial Corp.'s Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio?

The Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio is 14.13% as of June 30, 2025.

How much was the net income for the second quarter of 2025?

The net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $26.0 million, or $0.84 per diluted share.

What was the tangible book value per share as of June 30, 2025?

The tangible book value per share is $24.33, reflecting a 3.5% increase.

How much did Amalgamated Financial Corp. repurchase in shares?

The company repurchased approximately 327,000 shares, totaling $9.7 million through June 30, 2025.

What was the total assets amount as of June 30, 2025?

The total assets amounted to $8.6 billion as of June 30, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AMAL Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $AMAL Data Alerts

$AMAL insiders have traded $AMAL stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

UNITED WORKERS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 64,310 shares for an estimated $2,197,503 .

. STATES REGIONAL JOINT BOARD, WORKERS UNITED WESTERN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 64,310 shares for an estimated $2,197,503 .

. EDGAR JR ROMNEY (Chief Strategy & Admin Officer) sold 9,782 shares for an estimated $353,521

MARYANN BRUCE sold 4,403 shares for an estimated $148,701

TYRONE GRAHAM (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,926 shares for an estimated $145,598 .

. SEAN SEARBY (EVP Chief Info. & Ops. Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $97,470

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AMAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $AMAL stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AMAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMAL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AMAL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMAL forecast page.

$AMAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMAL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AMAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Christopher O'Connell from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $39.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Mark Fitzgibbon from Piper Sandler set a target price of $38.0 on 02/21/2025

Full Release





Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of





14.13%





|





Tangible Book Value per Share of $24.33







NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Financial Corp. (the “Company” or “Amalgamated”) (Nasdaq: AMAL), the holding company for Amalgamated Bank (the “Bank”), today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.









Second Quarter 2025 Highlights (on a linked quarter basis)











Net income of $26.0 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, compared to $25.0 million, or $0.81 per diluted share.



Net income of $26.0 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, compared to $25.0 million, or $0.81 per diluted share.



Core net income



1



of $27.0 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to $27.1 million, or $0.88 per diluted share.









Deposits and Liquidity









On-balance sheet deposits increased $321.2 million, or 4.3%, to $7.7 billion.



On-balance sheet deposits increased $321.2 million, or 4.3%, to $7.7 billion.



Excluding $112.3 million of temporary pension funding deposits received on the last day of the quarter and withdrawn on the following day, total deposits increased $208.9 million, or 2.8%, to $7.6 billion.



Excluding $112.3 million of temporary pension funding deposits received on the last day of the quarter and withdrawn on the following day, total deposits increased $208.9 million, or 2.8%, to $7.6 billion.



Off-balance sheet deposits were $41.4 million at the end of the quarter.



Off-balance sheet deposits were $41.4 million at the end of the quarter.



Political deposits increased $136.5 million, or 13%, to $1.2 billion, which includes both on and off-balance sheet deposits.



Political deposits increased $136.5 million, or 13%, to $1.2 billion, which includes both on and off-balance sheet deposits.



Average cost of deposits, increased 3 basis points to 162 basis points, where non-interest-bearing deposits comprised 36% of total deposits.









Assets and Margin









Net interest margin remained unchanged at 3.55%.



Net interest margin remained unchanged at 3.55%.



Net interest income grew $2.3 million, or 3.3%, to $72.9 million.



Net interest income grew $2.3 million, or 3.3%, to $72.9 million.



Net loans receivable increased $35.5 million, or 0.8%, to $4.7 billion.



Net loans receivable increased $35.5 million, or 0.8%, to $4.7 billion.



Net loans in growth mode (commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and multifamily) increased $60.8 million or 2.1%.



Net loans in growth mode (commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and multifamily) increased $60.8 million or 2.1%.



Total PACE assessments grew $16.3 million, or 1.4%, to $1.2 billion.



Total PACE assessments grew $16.3 million, or 1.4%, to $1.2 billion.



The multifamily and commercial real estate loan portfolios totaled $1.8 billion and had a concentration of 202% to total risk based capital.









Capital and Returns









Tier 1 leverage ratio remained constant at 9.22% and Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 14.13%.



Tier 1 leverage ratio remained constant at 9.22% and Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 14.13%.



Tangible common equity



1



ratio decreased 13 basis points to 8.60% due to a larger balance sheet.



Tangible common equity ratio decreased 13 basis points to 8.60% due to a larger balance sheet.



Tangible book value per share



1



increased $0.82, or 3.5%, to $24.33, and has increased $7.00, or 40.4% since September 2021.



Tangible book value per share increased $0.82, or 3.5%, to $24.33, and has increased $7.00, or 40.4% since September 2021.



Core return on average tangible common equity



1



of 14.90% and core return on average assets



1



of 1.28%.









Share Repurchase









Repurchased approximately 327,000 shares, or $9.7 million of common stock, through June 30, 2025, with $30.3 million in remaining capacity under the share repurchase program approved on March 10, 2025.



Repurchased approximately 327,000 shares, or $9.7 million of common stock, through June 30, 2025, with $30.3 million in remaining capacity under the share repurchase program approved on March 10, 2025.



Approximately 74,000 shares have been repurchased from July 1 through July 22, 2025.

























1 Definitions are presented under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure are set forth on the last page of the financial information accompanying this press release and may also be found on the Company’s website, www.amalgamatedbank.com.























Priscilla Sims Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are achieving our results because our banking model is flexible. We have many levers we can pull to drive performance and that creates reliability and predictability for our shareholders, customers, and employees.”







Second





Quarter Earnings







Net income was $26.0 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, compared to $25.0 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, for the prior quarter. The $1.0 million increase during the quarter was primarily driven by a scheduled $2.6 million increase in non-core income related to solar tax equity investments, a $2.3 million increase in net interest income, and a $1.1 million decrease in non-interest expense. This was partially offset by a $4.3 million increase in provision for credit losses, the effect from a $0.8 million net valuation gain on residential loans sold during the previous quarter, and a $0.4 million increase in losses on sales of securities and other assets compared to the linked quarter.





Core net income



1



was $27.0 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to $27.1 million, or $0.88 per diluted share for the prior quarter. Excluded from core net income for the quarter, pre-tax, was $1.0 million of losses on the sale of securities and other assets, $0.3 million of scheduled accelerated depreciation from solar tax equity investments, $0.1 million of severance costs, and $0.1 million of ICS One-Way Sell fee income. Excluded from core net income for the first quarter of 2025, pre-tax, was $2.9 million of accelerated depreciation from solar tax equity investments, a $0.8 million net valuation gain from residential loans sold during the quarter, and $0.7 million of losses on the sale of securities.





Net interest income was $72.9 million, compared to $70.6 million for the prior quarter. Loan interest income increased $0.9 million and loan yields increased 5 basis points despite a $35.6 million decrease in average loan balances, primarily due to completion of a residential loan pool sale in the prior quarter. In addition, commercial loan originations were offset by paydowns and payoffs on lower-yielding commercial and residential loans. Interest income on securities increased $2.0 million driven by an increase in the average balance of securities of $141.2 million despite a slight decline in securities yields of 4 basis points. Interest expense on total interest-bearing deposits increased $1.7 million driven primarily by an increase in the average balance of total interest-bearing deposits of $201.0 million, while interest-bearing deposits cost remained flat.





Net interest margin was 3.55%, the same as the prior quarter largely due to a higher average balance of interest-bearing deposits as noted above, which resulted in a slightly higher blended cost of funds. This offset the interest income generated by the higher average balance of securities and modestly higher loan yields. Additionally, income from prepayment penalties had a one basis point impact on net interest margin in the current quarter, compared to no impact in the prior quarter.





Provision for credit losses was an expense of $4.9 million, compared to an expense of $0.6 million in the prior quarter. The increase in the second quarter was primarily driven by a $2.3 million increase in reserve for one syndicated commercial and industrial loan as well as the macroeconomic forecasts used in the CECL model, primarily related to the consumer solar loan portfolio, which can be volatile.





Non-interest income was $8.0 million, compared to $6.4 million in the prior quarter. Excluding all non-core income adjustments noted above, core non-interest income



1



was $9.3 million, compared to $9.1 million in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily related to higher commercial banking fees, partially offset by lower income from Trust fees.





Non-interest expense was $40.6 million, a decrease of $1.1 million from the prior quarter. Core non-interest expense



1



was $40.4 million, also a decrease of $1.1 million from the prior quarter. This was mainly driven by a $1.5 million decrease in professional fees, partially offset by a $0.4 million increase in advertising expense.





Provision for income tax expense was $9.5 million, compared to $9.7 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate was 26.7%, compared to 28.0% in the prior quarter. The California single-sales factor apportionment law was adopted during the quarter which resulted in an increase in the California state tax rate. A discrete tax benefit was recognized during the current quarter for the remeasurement of deferred tax assets reducing the quarterly effective tax rate. Going forward, the tax rate is expected to be 27.3%. The prior quarter effective tax rate was impacted by discrete tax items related to a city and state tax examination. Adjusted, the current quarter effective tax rate was 27.3% compared to 27.0% for the prior quarter.







Balance Sheet Quarterly Summary







Total assets were $8.6 billion at June 30, 2025, a $336.1 million or a 4% increase compared to $8.3 billion at March 31, 2025. On the last day of the quarter, the balance sheet was impacted by $112.3 million of temporary pension funding deposits that were withdrawn the following day. Adjusted, total assets were $8.5 billion, in line with our target for the quarter. Notable changes within individual balance sheet line items include a $177.6 million increase in securities and a $35.5 million increase in net loans receivable. On the liabilities side, on-balance sheet deposits increased by $321.2 million or $208.9 million when adjusted for the temporary deposits noted above. Off-balance sheet deposits decreased by $173.1 million in the quarter. Equity grew by $18.0 million.





Total net loans receivable at June 30, 2025 were $4.7 billion, an increase of $35.5 million, or 0.8% for the quarter. A balanced increase in loans was primarily driven by a $34.2 million increase in multifamily loans, a $13.5 million increase in commercial and industrial loans, and a $13.1 million increase in commercial real estate loans, all in our identified growth portfolios. This was partially offset by a $11.0 million decrease in consumer solar loans, and a $11.8 million decrease in residential loans, both being non-growth portfolios. During the quarter, criticized or classified loans increased $13.9 million, largely related to the downgrades of four commercial and industrial loans totaling $9.7 million, the downgrade of one multifamily loan totaling $2.8 million, additional downgrades of small business loans totaling $1.0 million, and an increase of $2.1 million in residential and consumer substandard loans. This was partially offset by charge-offs of small business loans totaling $1.1 million, and an upgrade of one $0.1 million small business loan.





Total on-balance sheet deposits at June 30, 2025 were $7.7 billion, an increase of $321.2 million, or 4.3%, during the quarter. Including accounts currently held off-balance sheet, deposits held by politically active customers, such as campaigns, PACs, advocacy-based organizations, and state and national party committees were $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $136.5 million during the quarter. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 38% of average total deposits and 36% of ending total deposits for the quarter, contributing to an average cost of total deposits of 162 basis points. Super-core deposits



1



totaled approximately $4.2 billion, had a weighted average life of 18 years, and comprised 54% of total deposits. Total uninsured deposits were $3.9 billion, comprising 50% of total deposits.





Nonperforming assets totaled $35.2 million, or 0.41% of period-end total assets at June 30, 2025, an increase of $1.3 million, compared with $33.9 million, or 0.41% on a linked quarter basis. The increase in nonperforming assets was primarily driven by a $2.4 million increase in residential non-accrual loans, partially offset by a $0.3 million decrease in commercial and industrial nonaccrual loans, a $0.3 million decrease in consumer solar nonaccrual loans, and a $0.5 million decrease in nonaccrual loans held for sale compared to the prior quarter.





During the quarter, the allowance for credit losses on loans increased $1.3 million to $59.0 million. The ratio of allowance to total loans was 1.25%, an increase of 2 basis points from 1.23% in the first quarter of 2025. This is primarily due to an increase of $2.3 million in reserves for one commercial and industrial loan, along with increases in provision related to the macroeconomic forecasts used in the CECL model. The loan associated with the increased reserve is a commercial and industrial business loan to an originator of consumer loans for renewable energy efficiency improvements. During the quarter, $2.5 million of debtor-in-possession (“DIP”) financing was put in place, a portion of which was advanced and increased our outstanding exposure from $8.3 million to $9.3 million as of June 30, 2025. Additionally, during the third quarter, the remainder of the DIP financing was advanced bringing the total exposure to $10.8 million as of the date of this earnings release. While there remains collateral value, the situation with this loan is fluid and could result in further reserves as the workout progresses.







Capital Quarterly Summary







As of June 30, 2025, the Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio was 14.13%, the Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 16.43%, and the Tier 1 Leverage Capital ratio was 9.22%, compared to 14.27%, 16.61% and 9.22%, respectively, as of March 31, 2025. Stockholders’ equity at June 30, 2025 was $754.0 million, an increase of $18.0 million during the quarter. The increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily driven by $26.0 million of net income for the quarter and a $4.3 million improvement in accumulated other comprehensive loss due to the tax-effected mark-to-market on available for sale securities, offset by $9.7 million in share buybacks and $4.4 million in dividends paid at $0.14 per outstanding share.





Tangible book value per share



1



was $24.33 as of June 30, 2025 compared to $23.51 as of March 31, 2025. Tangible common equity



1



improved to 8.60% of tangible assets, compared to 8.73% as of March 31, 2025.







Conference Call







As previously announced, Amalgamated Financial Corp. will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2025 results today, July 24, 2025 at 11:00am (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9716 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6779 (international) and asking for the Amalgamated Financial Corp. Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671 and providing the access code 13754662. The telephonic replay will be available until July 31, 2025.





Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company’s website at



https://ir.amalgamatedbank.com/



. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.





The presentation materials for the call can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at



https://ir.amalgamatedbank.com/



.







About Amalgamated Financial Corp.







Amalgamated Financial Corp. is a Delaware public benefit corporation and a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Amalgamated Bank. Amalgamated Bank is a New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of five branches across New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco, and a commercial office in Boston. Amalgamated Bank was formed in 1923 as Amalgamated Bank of New York by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, one of the country's oldest labor unions. Amalgamated Bank provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Bank is a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and is a certified B Corporation®. As of June 30, 2025, total assets were $8.6 billion, total net loans were $4.7 billion, and total deposits were $7.7 billion. Additionally, as of June 30, 2025, the trust business held $36.5 billion in assets under custody and $15.6 billion in assets under management.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







This release (and the accompanying financial information and tables) refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures including, without limitation, “Core operating revenue,” “Core non-interest expense,” “Core non-interest income,” “Core net income,” “Tangible common equity,” “Average tangible common equity,” “Core return on average assets,” “Core return on average tangible common equity,” and “Core efficiency ratio.”





Management utilizes this information to compare operating performance for June 30, 2025 versus certain periods in 2025 and 2024 and to prepare internal projections. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate making period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indications of operating performance. In addition, because intangible assets such as goodwill and other discrete items unrelated to core business, which are excluded, vary extensively from company to company, the Company believe that the presentation of this information allows investors to more easily compare results to those of other companies.





The presentation of non-GAAP financial information, however, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. The Company strongly encourage readers to review the GAAP financial measures included in this release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial disclosures to comparable GAAP measures found in this release are set forth in the final pages of this release and also may be viewed on the Company’s website, amalgamatedbank.com.







Terminology







Certain terms used in this release are defined as follows:





“Core efficiency ratio” is defined as “Core non-interest expense” divided by “Core operating revenue.” The Company believes the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is an efficiency ratio calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income.





“Core net income” is defined as net income after tax excluding gains and losses on sales of securities, ICS One-Way Sell fee income, changes in fair value on loans held-for-sale, gains on the sale of owned property, costs related to branch closures, restructuring/severance costs, acquisition costs, tax credits and accelerated depreciation on solar equity investments, and taxes on notable pre-tax items. The Company believes the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income.





“Core non-interest expense” is defined as total non-interest expense excluding costs related to branch closures, and restructuring/severance. The Company believes the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total non-interest expense.





“Core non-interest income” is defined as total non-interest income excluding gains and losses on sales of securities, ICS One-Way Sell fee income, changes in fair value on loans held-for-sale, gains on the sale of owned property, and tax credits and accelerated depreciation on solar equity investments. The Company believes the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is non-interest income.





“Core operating revenue” is defined as total net interest income plus “core non-interest income”. The Company believes the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is the total of net interest income and non-interest income.





“Core return on average assets” is defined as “Core net income” divided by average total assets. The Company believes the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is return on average assets calculated by dividing net income by average total assets.





“Core return on average tangible common equity” is defined as “Core net income” divided by average “tangible common equity.” The Company believes the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is return on average equity calculated by dividing net income by average total stockholders’ equity.





“Super-core deposits” are defined as total deposits from commercial and consumer customers, with a relationship length of greater than 5 years. The Company believes the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total deposits.





“Tangible assets” are defined as total assets excluding, as applicable, goodwill and core deposit intangibles. The Company believes the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total assets.





“Tangible common equity”, and “Tangible book value” are defined as stockholders’ equity excluding, as applicable, minority interests, goodwill and core deposit intangibles. The Company believes that the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total stockholders’ equity.





"Traditional securities" is defined as total investment securities excluding PACE assessments. The Company believes the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total investment securities.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements included in this release that are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified through the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “aspire,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “continue,” “in the future,” “may” and “intend,” as well as other similar words and expressions of the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, any or all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:







uncertain conditions in the banking industry and in national, regional and local economies in core markets, which may have an adverse impact on business, operations and financial performance;





deterioration in the financial condition of borrowers resulting in significant increases in credit losses and provisions for those losses;





deposit outflows and subsequent declines in liquidity caused by factors that could include lack of confidence in the banking system, a deterioration in market conditions or the financial condition of depositors;





changes in deposits, including an increase in uninsured deposits;





ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to meet deposit and debt obligations as they come due, which may require that the Company sell investment securities at a loss, negatively impacting net income, earnings and capital;





unfavorable conditions in the capital markets, which may cause declines in stock price and the value of investments;





negative economic and political conditions that adversely affect the general economy, housing prices, the real estate market, the job market, consumer confidence, the financial condition of borrowers and consumer spending habits, which may affect, among other things, the level of non-performing assets, charge-offs and provision expense;





fluctuations or unanticipated changes in the interest rate environment including changes in net interest margin or changes in the yield curve that affect investments, loans or deposits;





the general decline in the real estate and lending markets, particularly in commercial real estate in the Company’s market areas, and the effects of the enactment of or changes to rent-control and other similar regulations on multi-family housing;





potential implementation by the current presidential administration of a regulatory reform agenda that is significantly different from that of the prior presidential administration, impacting the rule making, supervision, examination and enforcement of the banking regulation agencies;





changes in U.S. trade policies and other global political factors beyond the Company’s control, including the imposition of tariffs, which raise economic uncertainty, potentially leading to slower growth and a decrease in loan demand;





the outcome of legal or regulatory proceedings that may be instituted against us;





inability to achieve organic loan and deposit growth and the composition of that growth;





composition of the Company’s loan portfolio, including any concentration in industries or sectors that may experience unanticipated or anticipated adverse conditions greater than other industries or sectors in the national or local economies in which the Company operates;





inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates the Company makes and policies that the Company implements in establishing the allowance for credit losses;





changes in loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments;





any matter that would cause the Company to conclude that there was impairment of any asset, including intangible assets;





limitations on the ability to declare and pay dividends;





the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures and the resulting impact on results, including as a result of compression to net interest margin;





increased competition for experienced members of the workforce including executives in the banking industry;





a failure in or breach of operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches;





increased regulatory scrutiny and exposure from the use of “big data” techniques, machine learning, and artificial intelligence;





a downgrade in the Company’s credit rating;





“greenwashing claims” against the Company and environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) products and increased scrutiny and political opposition to ESG and diversity, equity, and inclusion (“DEI”) practices;





any unanticipated or greater than anticipated adverse conditions (including the possibility of earthquakes, wildfires, and other natural disasters) affecting the markets in which the Company operates;





physical and transitional risks related to climate change as they impact the business and the businesses that the Company finances;





future repurchase of the Company’s shares through the Company’s common stock repurchase program; and





descriptions of assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing.







Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at



https://www.sec.gov/



. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Investor Contact



:





Jamie Lillis





Solebury Strategic Communications







shareholderrelations@amalgamatedbank.com







800-895-4172









Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



















Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended





























June 30,













March 31,













June 30,













June 30,

























($ in thousands)









2025













2025













2024













2025













2024















INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME

























































































Loans





$





58,723













$





57,843













$





51,293













$





116,566













$





103,245

















Securities









43,737

















41,653

















44,978

















85,390

















87,368

















Interest-bearing deposits in banks









1,639

















1,194

















2,690

















2,833

















5,282

















Total interest and dividend income









104,099

















100,690

















98,961

















204,789

















195,895

















INTEREST EXPENSE

























































































Deposits









30,593

















28,917

















28,882

















59,510

















54,773

















Borrowed funds









597

















1,196

















887

















1,793

















3,893

















Total interest expense









31,190

















30,113

















29,769

















61,303

















58,666

















NET INTEREST INCOME









72,909

















70,577

















69,192

















143,486

















137,229

















Provision for credit losses









4,890

















596

















3,161

















5,486

















4,749

















Net interest income after provision for credit losses









68,019

















69,981

















66,031

















138,000

















132,480

















NON-INTEREST INCOME

























































































Trust Department fees









3,879

















4,191

















3,657

















8,069

















7,511

















Service charges on deposit accounts









3,873

















3,438

















8,614

















7,311

















14,750

















Bank-owned life insurance income









796

















626

















615

















1,422

















1,224

















Losses on sale of securities and other assets









(1,041





)













(680





)













(2,691





)













(1,721





)













(5,465





)













Gain (loss) on sale of loans and changes in fair value on loans held-





for-sale, net









18

















832

















69

















850

















116

















Equity method investments income (loss)









51

















(2,508





)













(1,551





)













(2,458





)













521

















Other income









449

















507

















545

















957

















830

















Total non-interest income









8,025

















6,406

















9,258

















14,430

















19,487

















NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

























































































Compensation and employee benefits









23,240

















23,314

















23,045

















46,554

















45,318

















Occupancy and depreciation









3,476

















3,293

















3,379

















6,768

















6,283

















Professional fees









3,283

















4,739

















2,332

















8,022

















4,708

















Technology









5,485

















5,619

















4,786

















11,103

















9,415

















Office maintenance and depreciation









570

















629

















580

















1,199

















1,243

















Amortization of intangible assets









144

















144

















182

















287

















365

















Advertising and promotion









412

















51

















1,175

















463

















2,394

















Federal deposit insurance premiums









900

















900

















1,050

















1,800

















2,100

















Other expense









3,074

















2,961

















2,983

















6,038

















5,838

















Total non-interest expense









40,584

















41,650

















39,512

















82,234

















77,664

















Income before income taxes









35,460

















34,737

















35,777

















70,196

















74,303

















Income tax expense









9,471

















9,709

















9,024

















19,179

















20,301

















Net income





$





25,989













$





25,028













$





26,753













$





51,017













$





54,002

















Earnings per common share - basic





$





0.85













$





0.82













$





0.88













$





1.67













$





1.77

















Earnings per common share - diluted





$





0.84













$





0.81













$





0.87













$





1.65













$





1.75





























Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition















($ in thousands)









June 30, 2025













March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024

































Assets









(unaudited)













(unaudited)























Cash and due from banks





$





4,049













$





4,196













$





4,042

















Interest-bearing deposits in banks









167,017

















61,518

















56,707

















Total cash and cash equivalents









171,066

















65,714

















60,749

















Securities:

























































Available for sale, at fair value

























































Traditional securities









1,713,077

















1,546,127

















1,477,047

















Property Assessed Clean Energy (“PACE”) assessments









178,247

















161,147

















152,011

























1,891,324

















1,707,274

















1,629,058

















Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost:

























































Traditional securities, net of allowance for credit losses of $47, $47, and $49,





respectively









529,418

















535,065

















542,246

















PACE assessments, net of allowance for credit losses of $657, $654, and $655,





respectively









1,037,220

















1,038,052

















1,043,959

























1,566,638

















1,573,117

















1,586,205









































































Loans held for sale









2,545

















3,667

















37,593

















Loans receivable, net of deferred loan origination fees and costs









4,714,344

















4,677,506

















4,672,924

















Allowance for credit losses









(58,998





)













(57,676





)













(60,086





)













Loans receivable, net









4,655,346

















4,619,830

















4,612,838









































































Resell agreements









57,040

















41,651

















23,741

















Federal Home Loan Bank of New York (“FHLBNY”) stock, at cost









5,277

















4,679

















15,693

















Accrued interest receivable









55,509

















55,092

















61,172

















Premises and equipment, net









8,823

















7,366

















6,386

















Bank-owned life insurance









108,465

















108,652

















108,026

















Right-of-use lease asset









11,379

















12,477

















14,231

















Deferred tax asset, net









33,685

















33,799

















42,437

















Goodwill









12,936

















12,936

















12,936

















Intangible assets, net









1,200

















1,343

















1,487

















Equity method investments









5,110

















5,639

















8,482

















Other assets









34,995

















31,991

















35,858

















Total assets





$





8,621,338













$





8,285,227













$





8,256,892



















Liabilities



























































Deposits









7,733,272

















7,412,072

















7,180,605

















Borrowings









75,457

















69,676

















314,409

















Operating leases









15,395

















17,190

















19,734

















Other liabilities









43,230

















50,293

















34,490

















Total liabilities









7,867,354

















7,549,231

















7,549,238



















Stockholders’ equity



























































Common stock, par value $0.01 per share









310

















309

















308

















Additional paid-in capital









290,256

















288,539

















288,656

















Retained earnings









522,405

















500,783

















480,144

















Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes









(42,982





)













(47,308





)













(58,637





)













Treasury stock, at cost









(16,005





)













(6,327





)













(2,817





)













Total stockholders' equity









753,984

















735,996

















707,654

















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





8,621,338













$





8,285,227













$





8,256,892





























Select Financial Data



















As of and for the





Three Months Ended













As of and for the





Six Months Ended





























June 30,













March 31,













June 30,













June 30,

























(Shares in thousands)









2025













2025













2024













2025













2024

















Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:







































































Earnings per share





































































Basic





$





0.85









$





0.82









$





0.88









$





1.67









$





1.77













Diluted









0.84













0.81













0.87













1.65













1.75













Core net income (non-GAAP)





































































Basic





$





0.88









$





0.88









$





0.86









$





1.77









$





1.70













Diluted









0.88













0.88













0.85













1.75













1.68













Book value per common share (excluding minority interest)





$





24.79









$





23.98









$





21.09









$





24.79









$





21.09













Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)





$





24.33









$





23.51









$





20.61









$





24.33









$





20.61













Common shares outstanding, par value $0.01 per share



(1)











30,412













30,697













30,630













30,412













30,630













Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic









30,558













30,682













30,551













30,619













30,513













Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted









30,758













30,946













30,832













30,872













30,789





















(1) 70,000,000 shares authorized; 30,983,139, 30,940,480, and 30,743,666 shares issued for the periods ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024 respectively, and 30,412,241, 30,696,940, and 30,630,386 shares outstanding for the periods ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively.





















Select Financial Data



















As of and for the





Three Months Ended













As of and for the





Six Months Ended





























June 30,













March 31,













June 30,













June 30,





























2025













2025













2024













2025













2024

















Selected Performance Metrics:







































































Return on average assets





1.23





%









1.22





%









1.30





%









1.23





%









1.33





%













Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)





1.28





%









1.33





%









1.27





%









1.30





%









1.27





%













Return on average equity





14.06





%









14.05





%









17.27





%









14.06





%









17.75





%













Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)





14.90





%









15.54





%









17.34





%









15.21





%









17.46





%













Average equity to average assets





8.78





%









8.71





%









7.53





%









8.75





%









7.48





%













Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)





8.60





%









8.73





%









7.66





%









8.60





%









7.66





%













Loan yield





5.05





%









5.00





%









4.68





%









5.03





%









4.72





%













Securities yield





5.11





%









5.15





%









5.22





%









5.13





%









5.21





%













Deposit cost





1.62





%









1.59





%









1.55





%









1.61





%









1.51





%













Net interest margin





3.55





%









3.55





%









3.46





%









3.55





%









3.47





%













Efficiency ratio



(1)







50.14





%









54.10





%









50.37





%









52.07





%









49.56





%













Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)





49.21





%









52.11





%









50.80





%









50.64





%









50.60





%



















































































Asset Quality Ratios:







































































Nonaccrual loans to total loans





0.74





%









0.70





%









0.78





%









0.74





%









0.78





%













Nonperforming assets to total assets





0.41





%









0.41





%









0.43





%









0.41





%









0.43





%













Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans





170.02





%









175.07





%









182.83





%









170.02





%









182.83





%













Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans





1.25





%









1.23





%









1.42





%









1.25





%









1.42





%













Annualized net charge-offs to average loans





0.30





%









0.22





%









0.25





%









0.26





%









0.22





%



















































































Liquidity Ratios:







































































2 day Liquidity Coverage of Uninsured Deposits %





96.73





%









93.75





%









100.83





%









96.73





%









100.83





%













Cash and Borrowing Capacity Coverage of Uninsured, Non-Supercore





Deposits (%)





167.94





%









163.71





%









174.24





%









167.94





%









174.24





%



















































































Capital Ratios:







































































Tier 1 leverage capital ratio





9.22





%









9.22





%









8.42





%









9.22





%









8.42





%













Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio





14.13





%









14.27





%









13.48





%









14.13





%









13.48





%













Total risk-based capital ratio





16.43





%









16.61





%









16.04





%









16.43





%









16.04





%













Common equity tier 1 capital ratio





14.13





%









14.27





%









13.48





%









14.13





%









13.48





%





















(1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income.





















Loan and PACE Assessments Portfolio Composition















(In thousands)









At June 30, 2025













At March 31, 2025













At June 30, 2024





























Amount













% of total













Amount













% of total













Amount













% of total

























Commercial portfolio:































































































Commercial and industrial





$





1,196,804













25.4





%









$





1,183,297













25.3





%









$





1,012,400













22.6





%













Multifamily









1,406,193













29.8





%













1,371,950













29.4





%













1,230,545













27.5





%













Commercial real estate









422,068













9.0





%













409,004













8.7





%













377,484













8.4





%













Construction and land development









20,330













0.4





%













20,690













0.4





%













23,254













0.5





%













Total commercial portfolio









3,045,395













64.6





%













2,984,941













63.8





%













2,643,683













59.0





%











































































































Retail portfolio:































































































Residential real estate lending









1,292,013













27.4





%













1,303,856













27.9





%













1,404,624













31.4





%













Consumer solar









345,604













7.3





%













356,601













7.6





%













385,567













8.6





%













Consumer and other









31,332













0.7





%













32,108













0.7





%













37,965













1.0





%













Total retail portfolio









1,668,949













35.4





%













1,692,565













36.2





%













1,828,156













41.0





%













Total loans held for investment









4,714,344













100.0





%













4,677,506













100.0





%













4,471,839













100.0





%









































































































Allowance for credit losses









(58,998





)

























(57,676





)

























(63,444





)

























Loans receivable, net





$





4,655,346

























$





4,619,830

























$





4,408,395

























































































































PACE assessments:





























































































Available for sale, at fair value





























































































Residential PACE assessments









178,247













14.7





%













161,147













13.4





%













112,923













9.7





%









































































































Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost





























































































Commercial PACE assessments









278,006













22.9





%













271,200













22.6





%













256,663













22.0





%













Residential PACE assessments









759,871













62.4





%













767,507













64.0





%













798,561













68.4





%













Total Held-to-maturity PACE





assessments









1,037,877













85.3





%













1,038,707













86.6





%













1,055,224













90.4





%













Total PACE assessments









1,216,124













100.0





%













1,199,854













100.0





%













1,168,147













100.0





%









































































































Allowance for credit losses









(657





)

























(654





)

























(655





)

























Total PACE assessments, net





$





1,215,467

























$





1,199,200

























$





1,167,492

























































































































Loans receivable, net and total PACE





assessments, net as a % of Deposits









75.9





%

























78.5





%

























74.9





%

























Loans receivable, net and total PACE





assessments, net as a % of Deposits





excluding Brokered CDs









75.9





%

























78.5





%

























76.4





%





































Net Interest Income Analysis



















Three Months Ended





























June 30, 2025













March 31, 2025













June 30, 2024

























(In thousands)









Average









Balance





















Income /





Expense













Yield /









Rate





















Average









Balance





















Income /





Expense













Yield /









Rate





















Average









Balance





















Income /





Expense













Yield /









Rate











































































































































Interest-earning assets:





















































































































Interest-bearing deposits in banks





$





161,965









$





1,639









4.06





%









$





121,321









$





1,194









3.99





%









$





213,725









$





2,690









5.06





%













Securities



(1)











3,361,812













42,850









5.11





%













3,220,590













40,867









5.15





%













3,308,881













42,937









5.22





%













Resell agreements









52,621













887









6.76





%













30,169













786









10.57





%













122,618













2,041









6.69





%













Loans receivable, net



(2)











4,659,667













58,723









5.05





%













4,695,264













57,843









5.00





%













4,406,843













51,293









4.68





%













Total interest-earning assets









8,236,065













104,099









5.07





%













8,067,344













100,690









5.06





%













8,052,067













98,961









4.94





%













Non-interest-earning assets:





















































































































Cash and due from banks









5,622





































5,045





































6,371





































Other assets









203,992





































220,589





































217,578





































Total assets





$





8,445,679

































$





8,292,978

































$





8,276,016

























































































































































Interest-bearing liabilities:





















































































































Savings, NOW and money market





deposits





$





4,457,620









$





28,653









2.58





%









$





4,242,786









$





26,806









2.56





%









$





3,729,858









$





24,992









2.69





%













Time deposits









218,835













1,940









3.56





%













232,683













2,111









3.68





%













210,565













1,898









3.63





%













Brokered CDs









—













—









0.00





%













—













—









0.00





%













156,086













1,992









5.13





%













Total interest-bearing deposits









4,676,455













30,593









2.62





%













4,475,469













28,917









2.62





%













4,096,509













28,882









2.84





%













Borrowings









75,741













597









3.16





%













134,340













1,196









3.61





%













104,560













887









3.41





%













Total interest-bearing liabilities









4,752,196













31,190









2.63





%













4,609,809













30,113









2.65





%













4,201,069













29,769









2.85





%













Non-interest-bearing liabilities:





















































































































Demand and transaction deposits









2,895,845





































2,901,061





































3,390,941





































Other liabilities









56,203





































59,728





































60,982





































Total liabilities









7,704,244





































7,570,598





































7,652,992





































Stockholders' equity









741,435





































722,380





































623,024





































Total liabilities and stockholders'





equity





$





8,445,679

































$





8,292,978

































$





8,276,016

























































































































































Net interest income / interest rate





spread

















$





72,909









2.44





%





















$





70,577









2.41





%





















$





69,192









2.09





%













Net interest-earning assets / net





interest margin





$





3,483,869





















3.55





%









$





3,457,535





















3.55





%









$





3,850,998





















3.46





%

































































































































Total deposits excluding Brokered





CDs / total cost of deposits excluding





Brokered CDs





$





7,572,300





















1.62





%









$





7,376,530





















1.59





%









$





7,331,364





















1.48





%













Total deposits / total cost of deposits





$





7,572,300





















1.62





%









$





7,376,530





















1.59





%









$





7,487,450





















1.55





%













Total funding / total cost of funds





$





7,648,041





















1.64





%









$





7,510,870





















1.63





%









$





7,592,010





















1.58





%





















(1) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock in the average balance, and dividend income on FHLB stock in interest income.









(2) Includes prepayment penalty interest income in 2Q2025, 1Q2025, or 2Q2024 of $200,076, $0, and $0, respectively (in thousands).





















Net Interest Income Analysis



















Six Months Ended





























June 30, 2025













June 30, 2024

























(In thousands)









Average









Balance





















Income /





Expense













Yield /









Rate





















Average









Balance





















Income /





Expense













Yield /









Rate







































































































Interest-earning assets:

















































































Interest-bearing deposits in banks





$





141,756









$





2,833









4.03





%









$





209,547









$





5,282









5.07





%













Securities









3,291,591













83,717









5.13





%













3,239,619













84,000









5.21





%













Resell agreements









41,457













1,673









8.14





%













100,814













3,368









6.72





%













Total loans, net



(1)(2)











4,677,367













116,566









5.03





%













4,398,665













103,245









4.72





%













Total interest-earning assets









8,152,171













204,789









5.07





%













7,948,645













195,895









4.96





%













Non-interest-earning assets:

















































































Cash and due from banks









5,335





































5,720





































Other assets









212,245





































221,924





































Total assets





$





8,369,751

































$





8,176,289





















































































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































































Savings, NOW and money market deposits





$





4,350,797









$





55,459









2.57





%









$





3,660,704









$





46,864









2.57





%













Time deposits









225,721













4,051









3.62





%













199,305













3,474









3.51





%













Brokered CDs









—













—









0.00





%













173,163













4,435









5.15





%













Total interest-bearing deposits









4,576,518













59,510









2.62





%













4,033,172













54,773









2.73





%













Borrowings









104,879













1,793









3.45





%













196,326













3,893









3.99





%













Total interest-bearing liabilities









4,681,397













61,303









2.64





%













4,229,498













58,666









2.79





%













Non-interest-bearing liabilities:

















































































Demand and transaction deposits









2,898,439





































3,264,590





































Other liabilities









57,955





































70,309





































Total liabilities









7,637,791





































7,564,397





































Stockholders' equity









731,960





































611,892





































Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





8,369,751

































$





8,176,289





















































































































Net interest income / interest rate spread

















$





143,486









2.43





%





















$





137,229









2.17





%













Net interest-earning assets / net interest margin





$





3,470,774





















3.55





%









$





3,719,147





















3.47





%





























































































Total deposits excluding Brokered CDs / total cost of





deposits excluding Brokered CDs





$





7,474,957





















1.61





%









$





7,124,599





















1.42





%













Total deposits / total cost of deposits





$





7,474,957





















1.61





%









$





7,297,762





















1.51





%













Total funding / total cost of funds





$





7,579,836





















1.63





%









$





7,494,088





















1.57





%





















(1) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock in the average balance, and dividend income on FHLB stock in interest income.









(2) Includes prepayment penalty interest income in June YTD 2025 and June YTD 2024 of $200 thousand and $18 thousand, respectively.





















Deposit Portfolio Composition



















Three Months Ended

























(In thousands)









June 30, 2025













March 31, 2025













June 30, 2024





























Ending





Balance













Average





Balance













Ending





Balance













Average





Balance













Ending





Balance













Average





Balance























Non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts





$





2,810,489









$





2,895,845









$





2,895,757









$





2,901,061









$





3,445,068









$





3,390,941













NOW accounts









177,494













177,312













187,078













177,827













192,452













191,253













Money market deposit accounts









4,216,318













3,950,346













3,772,423













3,739,548













3,093,644













3,202,365













Savings accounts









330,892













329,962













330,410













325,411













336,943













336,240













Time deposits









198,079













218,835













226,404













232,683













227,437













210,565













Brokered certificates of deposit (“CDs”)









—













—













—













—













153,444













156,086













Total deposits





$





7,733,272









$





7,572,300









$





7,412,072









$





7,376,530









$





7,448,988









$





7,487,450





























































































Total deposits excluding Brokered CDs





$





7,733,272









$





7,572,300









$





7,412,072









$





7,376,530









$





7,295,544









$





7,331,364







































Three Months Ended





























June 30, 2025













March 31, 2025













June 30, 2024

























(In thousands)









Average









Rate





Paid







(1)















Cost of





Funds













Average









Rate





Paid







(1)















Cost of





Funds













Average









Rate





Paid







(1)















Cost of





Funds







































































































Non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts





0.00





%









0.00





%









0.00





%









0.00





%









0.00





%









0.00





%













NOW accounts





0.68





%









0.72





%









0.72





%









0.70





%









1.07





%









1.07





%













Money market deposit accounts





2.70





%









2.77





%









2.73





%









2.76





%









3.08





%









2.93





%













Savings accounts





1.32





%









1.30





%









1.28





%









1.28





%









1.67





%









1.37





%













Time deposits





3.22





%









3.56





%









3.52





%









3.68





%









3.50





%









3.63





%













Brokered CDs





—





%









—





%









—





%









—





%









4.98





%









5.13





%













Total deposits





1.63





%









1.62





%









1.57





%









1.59





%









1.59





%









1.55





%





























































































Interest-bearing deposits excluding Brokered CDs





2.56





%









2.62





%









2.58





%









2.62





%









2.88





%









2.74





%





















(1) Average rate paid is calculated as the weighted average of spot rates on deposit accounts. Off-balance sheet deposits are excluded from all calculations shown.





















Asset Quality















(In thousands)









June 30, 2025













March 31, 2025













June 30, 2024























Loans 90 days past due and accruing





$





—









$





—









$





—













Nonaccrual loans held for sale









459













989













989













Nonaccrual loans - Commercial









27,501













27,872













23,778













Nonaccrual loans - Retail









7,199













5,072













10,924













Nonaccrual securities









6













7













29













Total nonperforming assets





$





35,165









$





33,940









$





35,720



























































Nonaccrual loans:















































Commercial and industrial





$





12,501









$





12,786









$





8,428













Commercial real estate









3,893













3,979













4,231













Construction and land development









11,107













11,107













11,119













Total commercial portfolio









27,501













27,872













23,778

























































Residential real estate lending









3,805













1,375













7,756













Consumer solar









3,193













3,479













2,794













Consumer and other









201













218













374













Total retail portfolio









7,199













5,072













10,924













Total nonaccrual loans





$





34,700









$





32,944









$





34,702

























Credit Quality



















June 30, 2025













March 31, 2025













June 30, 2024

























($ in thousands)

















































Criticized and classified loans















































Commercial and industrial





$





64,305









$





55,157









$





53,940













Multifamily









11,324













8,540













10,242













Commercial real estate









3,893













3,979













8,311













Construction and land development









11,107













11,107













11,119













Residential real estate lending









3,805













1,375













7,756













Consumer solar









3,193













3,479













2,794













Consumer and other









201













218













374













Total loans





$





97,828









$





83,855









$





94,536



































Criticized and classified loans to total loans















































Commercial and industrial





1.36





%









1.18





%









1.21





%













Multifamily





0.24





%









0.18





%









0.23





%













Commercial real estate





0.08





%









0.09





%









0.19





%













Construction and land development





0.24





%









0.24





%









0.25





%













Residential real estate lending





0.08





%









0.03





%









0.17





%













Consumer solar





0.07





%









0.07





%









0.06





%













Consumer and other





—





%









—





%









0.01





%













Total loans





2.07





%









1.79





%









2.12





%







































June 30, 2025













March 31, 2025













June 30, 2024





























Annualized





net charge-





offs





(recoveries)





to average





loans













ACL to total





portfolio balance













Annualized





net charge-





offs





(recoveries)





to average





loans













ACL to total





portfolio balance













Annualized





net charge-





offs





(recoveries)





to average





loans













ACL to total





portfolio balance























Commercial and industrial





0.32





%









1.42





%









0.28





%









1.29





%









0.32





%









1.44





%













Multifamily





—





%









0.20





%









—





%









0.23





%









—





%









0.38





%













Commercial real estate





—





%









0.49





%









—





%









0.39





%









—





%









0.40





%













Construction and land development





—





%









6.33





%









—





%









6.05





%









—





%









3.60





%













Residential real estate lending





(0.01





)%









0.69





%









—





%









0.73





%









(0.18





)%









0.88





%













Consumer solar





2.91





%









7.26





%









1.90





%









7.01





%









2.57





%









7.00





%













Consumer and other





0.07





%









5.74





%









0.70





%









5.67





%









0.01





%









6.49





%













Total loans





0.30





%









1.25





%









0.22





%









1.23





%









0.25





%









1.42





%

























Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures









The information provided below presents a reconciliation of each of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.















As of and for the





Three Months Ended













As of and for the





Six Months Ended

























(in thousands)









June 30, 2025













March 31, 2025













June 30, 2024













June 30, 2025













June 30, 2024

























Core operating revenue



























































































Net Interest Income (GAAP)





$





72,909













$





70,577













$





69,192













$





143,486













$





137,229

















Non-interest income (GAAP)









8,025

















6,406

















9,258

















14,430

















19,487

















Add: Loss on Sale of Securities and Other Assets









1,041

















680

















2,691

















1,721

















5,465

















Less: ICS One-Way Sell Fee Income



(1)











(102





)













(9





)













(4,859





)













(111





)













(7,762





)













Less: Changes in fair value of loans held-for-sale



(6)











—

















(837





)













—

















(837





)













—

















Less: Subdebt repurchase gain



(2)











—

















—

















(406





)













—

















(406





)













Add: Tax (credits) depreciation on solar investments



(3)











310

















2,868

















1,815

















3,179

















7

















Core operating revenue (non-GAAP)





$





82,183













$





79,685













$





77,691

















161,868

















154,020











































































































Core non-interest expense



























































































Non-interest expense (GAAP)





$





40,584













$





41,650













$





39,512













$





82,234













$





77,664

















Add: Gain on settlement of lease termination



(4)











—

















—

















—

















—

















499

















Less: Severance costs



(5)











(142





)













(125





)













(44





)













(267





)













(228





)













Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP)





$





40,442













$





41,525













$





39,468

















81,967

















77,935











































































































Core net income



























































































Net Income (GAAP)





$





25,989













$





25,028













$





26,753













$





51,017













$





54,002

















Add: Loss on Sale of Securities and Other Assets









1,041

















680

















2,691

















1,721

















5,465

















Less: ICS One-Way Sell Fee Income



(1)











(102





)













(9





)













(4,859





)













(111





)













(7,762





)













Less: Changes in fair value of loans held-for-sale



(6)











—

















(837





)













—

















(837





)













—

















Less: Gain on settlement of lease termination



(4)











—

















—

















—

















—

















(499





)













Less: Subdebt repurchase gain



(2)











—

















—

















(406





)













—

















(406





)













Add: Severance costs



(5)











142

















125

















44

















267

















228

















Add: Tax (credits) depreciation on solar investments



(3)











310

















2,868

















1,815

















3,179

















7

















Less: Tax on notable items









(371





)













(731





)













180

















(1,109





)













775

















Core net income (non-GAAP)





$





27,009













$





27,124













$





26,218

















54,127

















51,810











































































































Tangible common equity



























































































Stockholders' equity (GAAP)





$





753,984













$





735,996













$





646,112













$





753,984













$





646,112

















Less: Minority interest









—

















—

















(133





)













—

















(133





)













Less: Goodwill









(12,936





)













(12,936





)













(12,936





)













(12,936





)













(12,936





)













Less: Core deposit intangible









(1,200





)













(1,343





)













(1,852





)













(1,200





)













(1,852





)













Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)





$





739,848













$





721,717













$





631,191

















739,848

















631,191











































































































Average tangible common equity



























































































Average stockholders' equity (GAAP)





$





741,435













$





722,380













$





623,024













$





731,960













$





611,892

















Less: Minority interest









—

















—

















(133





)













—

















(133





)













Less: Goodwill









(12,936





)













(12,936





)













(12,936





)













(12,936





)













(12,936





)













Less: Core deposit intangible









(1,270





)













(1,413





)













(1,941





)













(1,341





)













(2,032





)













Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)





$





727,229













$





708,031













$





608,014

















717,683

















596,791

























(1) Included in service charges on deposit accounts in the Consolidated Statements of Income.









(2) Included in other income in the Consolidated Statements of Income.









(3) Included in equity method investments income in the Consolidated Statements of Income.









(4) Included in occupancy and depreciation in the Consolidated Statements of Income.









(5) Included in compensation and employee benefits in the Consolidated Statements of Income.









(6) Included in changes in fair value of loans held-for-sale in the Consolidated Statements of Income.















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.