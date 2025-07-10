Amalgamated Financial Corp. to Release Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on July 24, 2025

Amalgamated Financial Corp. will release Q2 2025 results on July 24, 2025, with a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Amalgamated Financial Corp. announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 24, 2025, before the market opens. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time that same day, with participation details provided for investors and analysts. The call will be available via a live audio webcast on the company's investor relations website, and a replay will be accessible shortly after the call concludes, remaining available until July 31, 2025. Amalgamated Financial Corp., which operates through its subsidiary Amalgamated Bank, is a public benefit corporation based in Delaware, known for its commercial banking and financial services with a history dating back to 1923. As of March 31, 2025, the company reported total assets of $8.3 billion.

Potential Positives

Amalgamated Financial Corp. will release its second quarter 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and accountability to investors.

The scheduled conference call provides an opportunity for direct engagement with investors and analysts, fostering a strong communication channel.

The inclusion of a live audio webcast enhances accessibility for stakeholders who may not be able to participate via phone, broadening audience reach.

Amalgamated Bank’s strong asset base (total assets of $8.3 billion) and trust business ($35.7 billion in assets under custody) highlight its financial stability and growth potential.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any financial results or performance metrics prior to the upcoming announcement, leaving investors and analysts without current insight into the company’s financial health.



There is a lack of specific guidance or projections for future performance, which could lead to uncertainty among investors regarding the company's direction.



Amalgamated Financial Corp. may face scrutiny if its upcoming financial results do not meet market expectations, especially given the absence of prior updates.

FAQ

When will Amalgamated Financial Corp. release its Q2 2025 results?

Amalgamated Financial Corp. will release its Q2 2025 financial results on July 24, 2025, before market open.

What time is the conference call for discussing financial results?

The conference call will take place at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 24, 2025.

How can I join the conference call?

To join the conference call, dial 1-877-407-9716 or 1-201-493-6779 for international callers, 10 minutes prior to the call.

Where can I access the webcast of the conference call?

The live audio webcast can be accessed on Amalgamated's investor relations website at https://ir.amalgamatedbank.com/.

How long will the conference call replay be available?

The replay of the conference call will be available until July 31, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AMAL Insider Trading Activity

$AMAL insiders have traded $AMAL stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

UNITED WORKERS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 64,310 shares for an estimated $2,197,503 .

. STATES REGIONAL JOINT BOARD, WORKERS UNITED WESTERN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 64,310 shares for an estimated $2,197,503 .

. EDGAR JR ROMNEY (Chief Strategy & Admin Officer) sold 9,782 shares for an estimated $353,521

MARYANN BRUCE sold 4,403 shares for an estimated $148,701

TYRONE GRAHAM (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,926 shares for an estimated $145,598 .

. SEAN SEARBY (EVP Chief Info. & Ops. Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $97,470

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AMAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $AMAL stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AMAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMAL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AMAL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMAL forecast page.

$AMAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMAL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AMAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Christopher O'Connell from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $39.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Mark Fitzgibbon from Piper Sandler set a target price of $38.0 on 02/21/2025

NEW YORK,, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Financial Corp. (“Amalgamated” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AMAL) today announced that its second quarter 2025 financial results will be released before market open on Thursday, July 24, 2025. The Company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the financial results.





Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-877-407-9716 (international callers please dial 1-201-493-6779) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the website at



https://ir.amalgamatedbank.com/



.





A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed both online and by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 1-412-317-6671). The pin to access the telephone replay is 13754662. The replay will be available until July 31, 2025.







About Amalgamated Financial Corp.







Amalgamated Financial Corp. is a Delaware public benefit corporation and a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Amalgamated Bank. Amalgamated Bank is a New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of five branches across New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco, and a commercial office in Boston. Amalgamated Bank was formed in 1923 as Amalgamated Bank of New York by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, one of the country's oldest labor unions. Amalgamated Bank provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Bank is a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and is a certified B Corporation®. As of March 31, 2025, our total assets were $8.3 billion, total net loans were $4.6 billion, and total deposits were $7.4 billion. Additionally, as of March 31, 2025, our trust business held $35.7 billion in assets under custody and $14.2 billion in assets under management.







Investor Contact



:





Jamie Lillis





Solebury Strategic Communications







shareholderrelations@amalgamatedbank.com







800-895-4172





Source: Amalgamated Financial Corp.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.