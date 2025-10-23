Amalgamated Financial Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) reported earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $26.79 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $27.94 million, or $0.90 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Amalgamated Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $27.560 million or $0.91 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.6% to $109.59 million from $102.82 million last year.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $26.79 Mln. vs. $27.94 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.88 vs. $0.90 last year. -Revenue: $109.59 Mln vs. $102.82 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.