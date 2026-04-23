Amalgamated Financial Corp. Q1 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $25.22 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $25.03 million, or $0.81 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Amalgamated Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $24.14 million or $0.80 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.6% to $109.31 million from $100.69 million last year.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $25.22 Mln. vs. $25.03 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.84 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue: $109.31 Mln vs. $100.69 Mln last year.

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