Amalgamated Financial Corp. Declares Regular Dividend of $0.14 per Share

Amalgamated Financial Corp. declares a $0.14 dividend, payable May 22, 2025, to shareholders recorded by May 6, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Amalgamated Financial Corp. announced a regular dividend of $0.14 per share for common stockholders, set to be paid on May 22, 2025, to those on record by May 6, 2025. Future dividends will be determined at the discretion of the Board of Directors. Amalgamated Financial Corp., based in Delaware, operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Amalgamated Bank, which has a presence in major cities including New York, Washington D.C., and San Francisco. Founded in 1923, Amalgamated Bank offers a range of commercial banking and financial services and is recognized as a certified B Corporation and a member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values. As of the end of 2024, the bank reported total assets of $8.3 billion and total deposits of $7.2 billion.

Potential Positives

Amalgamated Financial Corp. has declared a regular dividend of $0.14 per share, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to its stockholders.

The dividend announcement reflects the company's financial stability and ability to generate sufficient cash flow.

The upcoming dividend payment signifies shareholder confidence and can enhance investor sentiment towards the company.

Potential Negatives

The declaration of a dividend, while positive for stockholders, may indicate limited financial flexibility if future dividends are subject to Board discretion, potentially signaling concerns about cash flow or financial health.

FAQ

What is the declared dividend amount by Amalgamated Financial Corp?

The Board of Directors has declared a regular dividend of $0.14 per share to common stockholders.

When will the dividend be paid to stockholders?

The dividend will be payable on May 22, 2025, to stockholders of record on May 6, 2025.

Who is Amalgamated Financial Corp.?

Amalgamated Financial Corp. is a Delaware public benefit corporation and a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services.

Where is Amalgamated Bank located?

Amalgamated Bank has branches in New York City, Washington D.C., San Francisco, and a commercial office in Boston.

What services does Amalgamated Bank offer?

Amalgamated Bank offers a full range of commercial banking and trust services to both commercial and retail customers nationwide.

$AMAL Insider Trading Activity

$AMAL insiders have traded $AMAL stock on the open market 73 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 73 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STATES REGIONAL JOINT BOARD, WORKERS UNITED WESTERN has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 788,585 shares for an estimated $28,047,428 .

. REGIONAL JOINT BOARD, WORKERS UNITED ROCHESTER has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 620,684 shares for an estimated $21,580,764 .

. UNITED WORKERS has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 423,069 shares for an estimated $15,184,871 .

. SEAN SEARBY (EVP Chief Info. & Ops. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $370,611 .

. EDGAR JR ROMNEY (Chief Strategy & Admin Officer) sold 9,782 shares for an estimated $353,521

SAM D. BROWN (SEVP, Chief Banking Officer) sold 8,269 shares for an estimated $276,241

MARYANN BRUCE sold 4,403 shares for an estimated $148,701

JASON DARBY (Senior Executive VP and CFO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $146,354

TYRONE GRAHAM (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,926 shares for an estimated $145,598.

$AMAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $AMAL stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AMAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMAL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/04/2024

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Financial Corp. (“Amalgamated” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AMAL) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular dividend to common stockholders of $0.14 per share, payable by the Company on May 22, 2025, to stockholders of record on May 6, 2025. The amount and timing of any future dividend payments to stockholders will be subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors.







About Amalgamated Financial Corp.







Amalgamated Financial Corp. is a Delaware public benefit corporation and a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Amalgamated Bank. Amalgamated Bank is a New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of five branches across New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco, and a commercial office in Boston. Amalgamated Bank was formed in 1923 as Amalgamated Bank of New York by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, one of the country's oldest labor unions. Amalgamated Bank provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Bank is a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and is a certified B Corporation



®



. As of December 31, 2024, our total assets were $8.3 billion, total net loans were $4.6 billion, and total deposits were $7.2 billion. Additionally, as of December 31, 2024, our trust business held $35.0 billion in assets under custody and $14.6 billion in assets under management.







