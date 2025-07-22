Amalgamated Financial Corp. Declares $0.14 Dividend for Common Stockholders

Amalgamated Financial Corp. announced a $0.14 dividend per share, payable August 21, 2025, to stockholders of record on August 5.

Quiver AI Summary

Amalgamated Financial Corp. has announced a regular dividend of $0.14 per share for common stockholders, which will be payable on August 21, 2025, to those on record by August 5, 2025. Future dividend payments will be determined at the discretion of the Board of Directors. Amalgamated is a Delaware public benefit corporation and bank holding company, operating primarily through its subsidiary, Amalgamated Bank, which provides a range of commercial banking and financial services. Established in 1923, Amalgamated Bank has a network of branches in major cities and is known for its commitment to values-based banking, boasting significant assets including $8.3 billion in total assets and $4.6 billion in net loans as of March 31, 2025.

Potential Positives

Amalgamated Financial Corp. has declared a regular dividend of $0.14 per share, indicating financial stability and shareholder value.

The dividend is set to be paid on August 21, 2025, demonstrating the company's commitment to returning capital to its stockholders.

Potential Negatives

The declaration of a relatively low dividend of $0.14 per share may indicate limited financial growth or profitability concerns, potentially disappointing investors seeking higher returns.

FAQ

What is the declared dividend amount by Amalgamated Financial Corp.?

Amalgamated Financial Corp. has declared a regular dividend of $0.14 per share.

When will the dividend be payable to stockholders?

The dividend will be payable on August 21, 2025.

What is the record date for the dividend payment?

Stockholders of record for the dividend will be on August 5, 2025.

What services does Amalgamated Bank provide?

Amalgamated Bank offers commercial banking, trust services, and a full range of financial products for commercial and retail customers.

How many branches does Amalgamated Bank have?

Amalgamated Bank has a combined network of five branches across New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AMAL Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $AMAL Data Alerts

$AMAL insiders have traded $AMAL stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

UNITED WORKERS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 64,310 shares for an estimated $2,197,503 .

. STATES REGIONAL JOINT BOARD, WORKERS UNITED WESTERN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 64,310 shares for an estimated $2,197,503 .

. EDGAR JR ROMNEY (Chief Strategy & Admin Officer) sold 9,782 shares for an estimated $353,521

MARYANN BRUCE sold 4,403 shares for an estimated $148,701

TYRONE GRAHAM (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,926 shares for an estimated $145,598 .

. SEAN SEARBY (EVP Chief Info. & Ops. Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $97,470

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AMAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $AMAL stock to their portfolio, and 99 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AMAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMAL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AMAL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMAL forecast page.

$AMAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMAL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AMAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Christopher O'Connell from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $39.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Mark Fitzgibbon from Piper Sandler set a target price of $38.0 on 02/21/2025

Full Release



NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Financial Corp. (“Amalgamated” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AMAL) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular dividend to common stockholders of $0.14 per share, payable by the Company on August 21, 2025, to stockholders of record on August 5, 2025. The amount and timing of any future dividend payments to stockholders will be subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors.







About Amalgamated Financial Corp.







Amalgamated Financial Corp. is a Delaware public benefit corporation and a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Amalgamated Bank. Amalgamated Bank is a New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of five branches across New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco, and a commercial office in Boston. Amalgamated Bank was formed in 1923 as Amalgamated Bank of New York by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, one of the country's oldest labor unions. Amalgamated Bank provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Bank is a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and is a certified B Corporation



®



. As of March 31, 2025, our total assets were $8.3 billion, total net loans were $4.6 billion, and total deposits were $7.4 billion. Additionally, as of March 31, 2025, our trust business held $35.7 billion in assets under custody and $14.2 billion in assets under management.







Investor Contact



:





Jamie Lillis





Solebury Strategic Communications







shareholderrelations@amalgamatedbank.com







800-895-4172





Source: Amalgamated Financial Corp.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.