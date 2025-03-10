Amalgamated Financial Corp. Announces $40 Million Stock Repurchase Authorization

Amalgamated Financial Corp. announced a $40 million stock repurchase authorization, reflecting positive bank momentum and growth opportunities.

Quiver AI Summary

Amalgamated Financial Corp. announced the approval of a new share repurchase program authorizing up to $40 million of its Class A common stock, replacing an earlier program with $18.7 million remaining. Priscilla Sims Brown, the company's President and CEO, highlighted the positive momentum for the Bank, attributed to growing deposit balances after the recent elections and a strengthening business pipeline. The new repurchase authorization does not have an expiration date and can be modified at the company’s discretion, with share purchases dependent on various factors including stock performance and market conditions. Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates a network of branches and provides a range of financial services, showcasing a commitment to values-based banking.

Potential Positives

Amalgamated Financial Corp. has announced a new share repurchase authorization of up to $40 million, indicating confidence in the company's valuation and future performance.

The new authorization replaces a prior repurchase plan, which had approximately $18.7 million remaining, demonstrating strategic financial management and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

CEO Priscilla Sims Brown highlighted momentum in the company’s political deposit balances and new business production pipeline, suggesting positive growth prospects post-election cycle.

The lack of an expiration date for the new repurchase authorization provides flexibility for the company's management to optimize timing and conditions for share purchases.

Potential Negatives

The company is replacing a previous share repurchase authorization, which could indicate a lack of confidence in its current stock performance despite an optimistic outlook.

The new share repurchase authorization does not commit the company to buy back shares, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's financial stability and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The forward-looking statements include numerous risks and uncertainties that could significantly impact the company's performance, highlighting vulnerabilities that may concern investors.

FAQ

What is the new share repurchase authorization amount?

The new share repurchase authorization amount is up to $40 million.

Why did Amalgamated Financial Corp. initiate a share buyback?

The company believes its stock price does not reflect current momentum and growth opportunities.

Is there an expiration date for the share repurchase program?

No, the new repurchase authorization does not have an expiration date and may be modified at any time.

What factors will influence the timing of the stock repurchase?

The timing and number of shares repurchased will depend on stock performance, capital planning, and market conditions.

How significant are Amalgamated Bank's assets and deposits?

As of December 31, 2024, Amalgamated Bank had total assets of $8.3 billion and total deposits of $7.2 billion.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AMAL Insider Trading Activity

$AMAL insiders have traded $AMAL stock on the open market 84 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 84 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STATES REGIONAL JOINT BOARD, WORKERS UNITED WESTERN has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 788,585 shares for an estimated $28,047,428 .

. REGIONAL JOINT BOARD, WORKERS UNITED ROCHESTER has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 620,684 shares for an estimated $21,580,764 .

. UNITED WORKERS has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 592,900 shares for an estimated $20,367,110 .

. UNITED CANADA COUNCIL WORKERS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 169,831 shares for an estimated $5,182,238 .

. SEAN SEARBY (EVP Chief Info. & Ops. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $370,611 .

. EDGAR JR ROMNEY (Chief Strategy & Admin Officer) sold 9,782 shares for an estimated $353,521

SAM D. BROWN (SEVP, Chief Banking Officer) sold 8,269 shares for an estimated $276,241

MARYANN BRUCE sold 4,403 shares for an estimated $148,701

JASON DARBY (Senior Executive VP and CFO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $146,354

TYRONE GRAHAM (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,186 shares for an estimated $127,002.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AMAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $AMAL stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Financial Corp. (“Amalgamated”, the “Company”, or the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: AMAL) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a new authorization for the repurchase of up to $40 million of the Company’s Class A common stock. The new authorization replaces the previous share repurchase authorization, which had approximately $18.7 million remaining as of December 31, 2024.





Priscilla Sims Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We have begun the year with momentum across the Bank as our political deposit balances begin to rebuild following the recent election cycle conclusion and our new business production pipeline continues to grow. With this noted, we believe our current share price does not reflect this momentum nor the opportunity that we see ahead to further grow the Bank. As a result, this new repurchase authorization is particularly timely.”





The new repurchase authorization does not have an expiration date and may, without prior notice, be extended, modified, amended, suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company’s discretion and does not commit the Company to repurchase shares of its common stock. The actual timing, number and value of the shares to be purchased under the program will be determined by the Company’s management at its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including the performance of the Company’s stock price, the Company’s ongoing capital planning considerations, general market and other conditions and applicable legal requirements.







About Amalgamated Financial Corp.







Amalgamated Financial Corp. is a Delaware public benefit corporation and a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Amalgamated Bank. Amalgamated Bank is a New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of five branches across New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco, and a commercial office in Boston. Amalgamated Bank was formed in 1923 as Amalgamated Bank of New York by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, one of the country's oldest labor unions. Amalgamated Bank provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Bank is a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and is a certified B Corporation



®



. As of December 31, 2024, our total assets were $8.3 billion, total net loans were $4.6 billion, and total deposits were $7.2 billion. Additionally, as of December 31, 2024, our trust business held $35.0 billion in assets under custody and $14.6 billion in assets under management.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements included in this press release that are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical or current fact nor are they assurances of future performance and generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “approximately,” “will,” “anticipate,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plan,” “possible,” and “intend,” or the negative thereof as well as other similar words and expressions of the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict as to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in or by such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: 1. uncertain conditions in the banking industry and in national, regional and local economies in our core markets, which may have an adverse impact on our business, operations and financial performance; 2. deterioration in the financial condition of borrowers resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses; 3. deposit outflows and subsequent declines in liquidity caused by factors that could include lack of confidence in the banking system, a deterioration in market conditions or the financial condition of depositors; 4. changes in our deposits, including an increase in uninsured deposits; 5. our ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to meet our deposit and debt obligations as they come due, which may require that we sell investment securities at a loss, negatively impacting our net income, earnings and capital; 6. unfavorable conditions in the capital markets, which may cause declines in our stock price and the value of our investments; 7. negative economic and political conditions that adversely affect the general economy, housing prices, the real estate market, the job market, consumer confidence, the financial condition of our borrowers and consumer spending habits, which may affect, among other things, the level of non-performing assets, charge-offs and provision expense; 8. fluctuations or unanticipated changes in the interest rate environment including changes in net interest margin or changes in the yield curve that affect investments, loans or deposits; 9. the general decline in the real estate and lending markets, particularly in commercial real estate in our market areas, and the effects of the enactment of or changes to rent-control and other similar regulations on multi-family housing; 10. changes in legislation, regulation, public policies, or administrative practices impacting the banking industry, including increased minimum capital requirements and other regulation in the aftermath of recent bank failures; 11. the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against us; 12. our inability to achieve organic loan and deposit growth and the composition of that growth; 13. the composition of our loan portfolio, including any concentration in industries or sectors that may experience unanticipated or anticipated adverse conditions greater than other industries or sectors in the national or local economies in which we operate; 14. inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates we make and policies that we implement in establishing our allowance for credit losses; 15. changes in loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; 16. any matter that would cause us to conclude that there was impairment of any asset, including intangible assets; 17. limitations on our ability to declare and pay dividends; 18. the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to net interest margin; 19. increased competition for experienced members of the workforce including executives in the banking industry; 20. a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; 21. increased regulatory scrutiny and exposure from the use of “big data” techniques, machine learning, and artificial intelligence; 22. downgrade in our credit rating; 23. “greenwashing claims” against us and our Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) products and increased scrutiny and political opposition to ESG and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (“DEI”) practices; 24. any unanticipated or greater than anticipated adverse conditions (including the possibility of earthquakes, wildfires, and other natural disasters) affecting the markets in which we operate; 25. physical and transitional risks related to climate change as they impact our business and the businesses that we finance; 26. future repurchase of our shares through our common stock repurchase program; and 27. descriptions of assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov/. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, which speak only as of the date hereof, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in or implied by such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Investor Contact



:





Jamie Lillis





Solebury Strategic Communications







shareholderrelations@amalgamatedbank.com







800-895-4172





Source: Amalgamated Financial Corp.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.