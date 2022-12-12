Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) closed the most recent trading day at $25.21, moving -1.45% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the bank had gained 6.19% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.12% in that time.

Amalgamated Financial will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to post earnings of $0.71 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.96%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $71.3 million, up 19.95% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.61 per share and revenue of $265.8 million. These totals would mark changes of +51.74% and +31.13%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amalgamated Financial should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Amalgamated Financial is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Amalgamated Financial is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.43, so we one might conclude that Amalgamated Financial is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.