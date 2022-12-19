Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) closed at $23.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.18% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.9%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the bank had lost 6.92% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.66% in that time.

Amalgamated Financial will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Amalgamated Financial is projected to report earnings of $0.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.96%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $71.3 million, up 19.95% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.61 per share and revenue of $265.8 million. These totals would mark changes of +51.74% and +31.13%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Amalgamated Financial. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Amalgamated Financial is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Amalgamated Financial is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.07. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.4.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.