AMALGAMATED BK NEW YORK N Y Earnings Results: $AMAL Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMALGAMATED BK NEW YORK N Y ($AMAL) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.88 per share, beating estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $76,980,000, missing estimates of $78,910,260 by $-1,930,260.
AMALGAMATED BK NEW YORK N Y Insider Trading Activity
AMALGAMATED BK NEW YORK N Y insiders have traded $AMAL stock on the open market 73 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 73 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STATES REGIONAL JOINT BOARD, WORKERS UNITED WESTERN has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 788,585 shares for an estimated $28,047,428.
- REGIONAL JOINT BOARD, WORKERS UNITED ROCHESTER has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 620,684 shares for an estimated $21,580,764.
- UNITED WORKERS has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 423,069 shares for an estimated $15,184,871.
- SEAN SEARBY (EVP Chief Info. & Ops. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $370,611.
- EDGAR JR ROMNEY (Chief Strategy & Admin Officer) sold 9,782 shares for an estimated $353,521
- SAM D. BROWN (SEVP, Chief Banking Officer) sold 8,269 shares for an estimated $276,241
- MARYANN BRUCE sold 4,403 shares for an estimated $148,701
- JASON DARBY (Senior Executive VP and CFO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $146,354
- TYRONE GRAHAM (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,926 shares for an estimated $145,598.
AMALGAMATED BK NEW YORK N Y Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of AMALGAMATED BK NEW YORK N Y stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BROWN ADVISORY INC removed 820,830 shares (-97.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,473,180
- NEUMEIER POMA INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC added 391,195 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,093,296
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 227,475 shares (+7.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,613,588
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 168,197 shares (-23.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,629,553
- STATE STREET CORP added 137,685 shares (+19.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,608,316
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 115,334 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,860,228
- UBS GROUP AG added 96,219 shares (+295.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,220,449
AMALGAMATED BK NEW YORK N Y Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMAL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/04/2024
