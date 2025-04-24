AMALGAMATED BK NEW YORK N Y Earnings Results: $AMAL Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMALGAMATED BK NEW YORK N Y ($AMAL) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.88 per share, beating estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $76,980,000, missing estimates of $78,910,260 by $-1,930,260.

AMALGAMATED BK NEW YORK N Y Insider Trading Activity

AMALGAMATED BK NEW YORK N Y insiders have traded $AMAL stock on the open market 73 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 73 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STATES REGIONAL JOINT BOARD, WORKERS UNITED WESTERN has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 788,585 shares for an estimated $28,047,428 .

. REGIONAL JOINT BOARD, WORKERS UNITED ROCHESTER has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 620,684 shares for an estimated $21,580,764 .

. UNITED WORKERS has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 423,069 shares for an estimated $15,184,871 .

. SEAN SEARBY (EVP Chief Info. & Ops. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $370,611 .

. EDGAR JR ROMNEY (Chief Strategy & Admin Officer) sold 9,782 shares for an estimated $353,521

SAM D. BROWN (SEVP, Chief Banking Officer) sold 8,269 shares for an estimated $276,241

MARYANN BRUCE sold 4,403 shares for an estimated $148,701

JASON DARBY (Senior Executive VP and CFO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $146,354

TYRONE GRAHAM (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,926 shares for an estimated $145,598.

AMALGAMATED BK NEW YORK N Y Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of AMALGAMATED BK NEW YORK N Y stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AMALGAMATED BK NEW YORK N Y Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMAL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/04/2024

