Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2020

Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AMAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that AMAL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.29, the dividend yield is 2.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMAL was $13.29, representing a -33.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $20 and a 68.23% increase over the 52 week low of $7.90.

AMAL is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Albany International Corporation (AIN) and Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC). AMAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.4. Zacks Investment Research reports AMAL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -6.04%, compared to an industry average of -12.8%.

