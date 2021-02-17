Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AMAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that AMAL has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMAL was $16.64, representing a -10.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.56 and a 110.63% increase over the 52 week low of $7.90.

AMAL is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Albany International Corporation (AIN) and Unifi, Inc. (UFI). AMAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.47. Zacks Investment Research reports AMAL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.04%, compared to an industry average of 10.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMAL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.