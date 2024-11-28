News & Insights

Amala Foods Plc Eyes Growth with Healthcare Acquisition

November 28, 2024 — 06:02 am EST

Amala Foods Plc (GB:DISH) has released an update.

Amala Foods Plc is progressing with its reverse takeover of Healthcare Medical Plus Pte Ltd, a healthcare group with subsidiaries in the Philippines, aiming to enhance its market value. The transaction involves a share consideration of £8 million, contingent on HMP achieving specific financial targets, and is subject to regulatory approval. This move is expected to tap into the growing Philippine healthcare sector, fueled by increased insurance coverage.

