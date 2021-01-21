Amaggi adds debut sustainability bond to surge of LatAm ESG deals

By Miluska Berrospi

NEW YORK, Jan 21 (IFR) - Brazilian commodities company Amaggi priced a debut sustainability bond on Thursday, the latest in a growing list of LatAm issuers to sell sustainable debt.

The company raised US$750m via a 2028 unsecured sustainability bond priced at par to yield 5.250%, inside guidance of 5.375% area (+/-12.5bp) and well inside initial price thoughts of 5.75% area.

Order books were close to four times subscribed at around US$2.9bn at their peak, sources said, with an investor noting the deal was trading up half a point to a point in the grey market early Thursday afternoon.

The company's debut bond offering will be used to fund green and social projects, including renewable energy, socioeconomic advancement and empowerment, and food security and sustainable food systems.

Amaggi is one of the largest commodity trading companies in Brazil and operates in about six countries throughout Latin America and Europe.

It generated Ebitda of about US$438m in the past 12 months, according to an investor presentation seen by IFR.

Moody's gave the company and the bond a first time Ba3 rating. While Fitch rated it BB, citing the firm's strong business profile.

"The sustained growth prospects for Brazilian agricultural crops will benefit Amaggi because of its presence in the largest soybean, corn and cotton producing state in Brazil, with favorable weather patterns and stable yields," said the ratings agency in a report.

Amaggi is the latest in a host of LatAm issuers which have recently come to market with sustainability and sustainability-linked securities.

Issuers who have recently offered such investments include Klabin, MercadoLibre, and Itau among others.

Amaggi was led by BNP Paribas, Bradesco, Citi, itau, JP Morgan, Rabobank, and Santander.

