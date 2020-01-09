Amag Pharmaceuticals to divest two women's health drugs, CEO to step down

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc AMAG.O said on Thursday it would divest two of its women's health drugs, after the drugmaker conducted a strategic review under pressure from hedge fund Caligan Partners.

The company also said Chief Executive Officer William Heiden would step down.

It said it would divest Vyleesi, a female libido drug, and Intrarosa, a treatment for pain in post-menopausal women, as it had received preliminary expressions of interest in buying and sub-licensing the rights to the drugs.

