Amag Pharmaceuticals to divest two women's health drugs, CEO to step down

Manas Mishra Reuters
Published

Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Thursday it would divest two of its women's health drugs, after the drugmaker conducted a strategic review under pressure from hedge fund Caligan Partners.

The company also said Chief Executive Officer William Heiden would step down.

It said it would divest Vyleesi, a female libido drug, and Intrarosa, a treatment for pain in post-menopausal women, as it had received preliminary expressions of interest in buying and sub-licensing the rights to the drugs.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

