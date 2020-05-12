AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Reports Q1 Loss, Beats on Revenues

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMAG incurred an adjusted (excluding one-time expenses) loss of 39 cents per share in the first quarter of 2020, narrower than the year-ago reported loss of $3.32. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was of earnings of 1 cent.

Including the one-time expenses, AMAG posted a loss of 72 cents per share in the first quarter, narrower than the year ago quarter’s loss of $3.54.

Quarterly revenues of $68.7 million fell 9.4% from $75.8 million a year ago. However, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $65 million.

Shares of AMAG have plunged 32.3% in the year so far versus the industry's increase of 9.1%.



Quarter in Detail

Makena subcutaneous auto-injector recorded sales of $21.8 million, plunging 30.3% year over year.

Feraheme sales were $44.4 million in the first quarter, rising 11% year over year. Intrarosa generated sales worth $3.2 million in the reported quarter compared with $4.4 million in the prior year.

Per the press release, due to the COVID-19 pandemic effect and the planned divestiture of Intrarosa and Vyleesi, AMAG implemented a company-wide restructuring that will reduce the current workforce by approximately 30%. As a result, the company is also withdrawing its 2020 financial guidance.

Other Updates

In April 2020, AMAG announced that its board of directors appointed Scott Myers as the president and chief executive officer (CEO) as well as a board member, effective immediately.

We remind investors that in October 2019, AMAG announced that the FDA’s Bone, Reproductive and Urologic Drugs Advisory Committee analyzed data from the PROLONG study on Makena. The drug is approved to reduce preterm birth among pregnant women, who have had a prior spontaneous preterm delivery. Nine of 16 advisory committee members voted to push the FDA authorities for pursuing the withdrawal of Makena from the market while the rest voted in favor of keeping the product in the market under an accelerated approval and also requested a new confirmatory trial on the same.

Following AMAG’s request to the FDA for a meeting to discuss the future of Makena, the regulatory body indicated that it was premature to hold a conference at this time as the matter is still under review. AMAG remains committed to working with the agency to find the path that could allow eligible pregnant women a continued access to Makena.

