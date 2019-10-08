US Markets

Amag appoints activist investor Caligan's nominees to board

Saumya Sibi Joseph Reuters
Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday it settled with activist investor Caligan Partners LP and appointed two of the hedge fund's nominees to its board.

Caligan, which owns a 10.3% stake in Amag, had been pressing for a change at the company since last month, including the removal of four directors from the board.

As part of the settlement, Caligan's co-founder David Johnson and Paul Fonteyne, former CEO of Boehringer Ingelheim USA, will join the board, expanding its size to 11 directors.

