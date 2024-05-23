Amaero Issues New Shares, Assures Compliance

Amaero International Ltd (AU:3DA) has released an update.

Amaero International Ltd has announced the issuance of 200,000 Ordinary Shares following the exercise of equivalent Unlisted Options, without requiring investor disclosure under the Corporations Act. The company confirms full compliance with the Act’s provisions as well as continuous disclosure requirements, and has lodged an Appendix 2A with the ASX. Amaero specializes in producing high-value materials for the defence, space, and aviation sectors.

