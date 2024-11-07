Amaero International Updates Director’s Securities Holdings

Amaero International Ltd (AU:3DA) has released an update.

Amaero International Ltd has announced a change in director Hank J. Holland’s interest, involving the acquisition of 600,000 options and the disposal of over 8 million listed options as a charitable contribution. This change, which reflects adjustments in Holland’s investment portfolio, comes as part of Amaero’s Employee Incentive Plan following shareholder approval.

