Amaero International Updates Director’s Securities Holdings

Amaero International Ltd (AU:3DA) has released an update.
Amaero International Ltd has announced a change in director Hank J. Holland’s interest, involving the acquisition of 600,000 options and the disposal of over 8 million listed options as a charitable contribution. This change, which reflects adjustments in Holland’s investment portfolio, comes as part of Amaero’s Employee Incentive Plan following shareholder approval.
For further insights into AU:3DA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Adds an Ad-Supported Tier in Europe
- How Ford (NYSE:F) Looks to Solve Its Hydrogen Engine Problem
- The Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) “Coffee Debacle” Is Now Solved
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.