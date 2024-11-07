Amaero International Updates on Director’s Securities Change

Amaero International Ltd (AU:3DA) has released an update.

Amaero International Ltd has announced a change in the securities interest of its director, Eric Bono, who has acquired 600,000 options expiring in November 2027, at nil consideration. These options were issued under the company’s Employee Incentive Plan, following shareholder approval at the recent Annual General Meeting. This move reflects Amaero’s ongoing efforts to align its leadership’s incentives with its strategic goals.

