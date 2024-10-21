Amaero International Expands ASX Quotation with New Securities

Amaero International Ltd (AU:3DA) has released an update.

Amaero International Ltd has announced the quotation of 62,900 new ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), effective October 21, 2024. This development signals an expansion in the company’s market presence and could attract attention from investors interested in the aerospace and 3D printing sectors.

