Amaero International Director Increases Holdings

Amaero International Ltd (AU:3DA) has released an update.

Amaero International Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Alistair Cray acquiring 6,486 additional listed options. This acquisition reflects Cray’s ongoing investment in the company, signaling confidence in Amaero’s future performance. Investors may see this move as a positive indicator for the company’s prospects.

For further insights into AU:3DA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.