Amaero International Director Alistair Cray Increases Stake

Amaero International Ltd (AU:3DA) has released an update.

Amaero International Ltd has announced a change in the shareholding interests of Director Alistair Cray, who has acquired 600,000 options under the company’s Employee Incentive Plan. This issuance, granted without consideration, reflects the company’s strategic move to align management interests with shareholder value. Investors might view this as a positive signal for the company’s future prospects.

