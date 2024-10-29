Amaero International Appoints New Director with Major Holdings

Amaero International Ltd (AU:3DA) has released an update.

Amaero International Ltd has announced the appointment of Alistair Cray as a director, revealing his significant shareholdings in the company. Cray holds over 7 million fully paid ordinary shares and various options, demonstrating a strong vested interest in Amaero’s future growth. Investors may find this leadership change notable as it could impact the company’s strategic direction.

