Amaero International Announces Director’s New Option Acquisition

Amaero International Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Erik Levy acquiring 600,000 options under the company’s Employee Incentive Plan. This issuance, approved during the recent Annual General Meeting, adds to Levy’s existing options and reflects Amaero’s strategic moves to align with shareholder interests.

