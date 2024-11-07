News & Insights

Amaero Boosts Director’s Options Amid Strategic Moves

November 07, 2024 — 09:38 pm EST

Amaero International Ltd (AU:3DA) has released an update.

Amaero International Ltd has issued 600,000 new options to Director Jamie Levy under its Employee Incentive Plan, following shareholder approval. This change increases Levy’s holdings to a total of 1.1 million options, reflecting the company’s strategy to retain key talent. Such moves can influence the company’s stock dynamics, attracting interest from investors in the financial markets.

