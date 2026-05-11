AMADY vs. SYM: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors with an interest in Technology Services stocks have likely encountered both Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (AMADY) and Symbotic Inc. (SYM). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Symbotic Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that AMADY likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than SYM has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

AMADY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.05, while SYM has a forward P/E of 108.94. We also note that AMADY has a PEG ratio of 2.46. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. SYM currently has a PEG ratio of 3.63.

Another notable valuation metric for AMADY is its P/B ratio of 5.01. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, SYM has a P/B of 30.64.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to AMADY's Value grade of B and SYM's Value grade of D.

AMADY sticks out from SYM in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that AMADY is the better option right now.

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Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (AMADY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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