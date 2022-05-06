Amadeus swings back to profit as air travel recovers from the pandemic

MADRID, May 6 (Reuters) - Spanish travel booking group Amadeus AMA.MC on Friday reported an adjusted net profit of 95 million euros ($99.97 million) in the first quarter compared with a net loss of 83 million euros in the same period a year ago as travel restrictions were mostly lifted.

The company's profit was higher than the 79 million euros expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

The company said it processed almost 92 million bookings during the quarter, a little more than half the pre-pandemic levels.

($1 = 0.9503 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro. Editing by Jane Merriman)

