Amadeus Q3 Adj. Profit Rises; Revenue Up 14.5%

November 07, 2023 — 02:35 am EST

(RTTNews) - Amadeus (AMADY.PK, AMADF.PK) reported third quarter profit of 301.2 million euros, up 48.6% from last year. Adjusted profit was 315.5 million euros, up 43.6%. Adjusted EPS was 0.71 euros compared to 0.49 euros. Revenue was 1.39 billion euros, an increase of 14.5% from prior year.

For the nine month period, adjusted profit was 875.8 million euros, an increase of 67.6% from prior year. Group Revenue increased 23.2%, to 4.09 billion euros.

Amadeus also announced a share repurchase program with a maximum investment of about 625 million euros, not exceeding 8,807,000 shares or 1.955% of Amadeus share capital.

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
