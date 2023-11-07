Amadeus Q3 Adj. Profit Rises; Revenue Up 14.5%

(RTTNews) - Amadeus (AMADY.PK, AMADF.PK) reported third quarter profit of 301.2 million euros, up 48.6% from last year. Adjusted profit was 315.5 million euros, up 43.6%. Adjusted EPS was 0.71 euros compared to 0.49 euros. Revenue was 1.39 billion euros, an increase of 14.5% from prior year.

For the nine month period, adjusted profit was 875.8 million euros, an increase of 67.6% from prior year. Group Revenue increased 23.2%, to 4.09 billion euros.

Amadeus also announced a share repurchase program with a maximum investment of about 625 million euros, not exceeding 8,807,000 shares or 1.955% of Amadeus share capital.

