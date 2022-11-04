Amadeus Q3 Adj. Profit Rises; Plans To Resume Shareholder Remuneration Next Year

(RTTNews) - Amadeus (AMADY.PK, AMADF.PK) reported that its third quarter adjusted profit increased to 219.6 million euros from 23.8 million euros, prior year. Adjusted EPS was 0.49 euros compared to 0.05 euros.

Profit was 202.7 million euros compared to 9.0 million euros, prior year. Revenue increased to 1.22 billion euros from 739.1 million euros.

Luis Maroto, President & CEO of Amadeus, said: "Amadeus continued to advance during the third quarter, with solid operating and financial performances across segments. Our revenue, EBITDA and adjusted profit continued to strengthen, supporting strong cash generation. We are pleased to confirm that, based on our progress, we expect to resume shareholder remuneration next year."

The company noted that its third quarter revenue revenue reached 86.8% of its 2019 level. Air Distribution bookings were 99.8 million, representing 71.7% of third quarter 2019 bookings.

