Amadeus' Q1 adjusted net profit beats expectations on higher air traffic

Adds CEO quote, detail

May 9 (Reuters) - Spanish travel booking group Amadeus AMA.MC on Tuesday posted a nearly 200% jump in first-quarter adjusted net profit that beat analysts' estimates but fell short of pre-pandemic levels, as air traffic improved globally.

Adjusted net profit for the three months came in at 273.1 million euros ($300.6 million), compared with 95 million in the year earlier period and 334.7 million euros in the first quarter of 2019.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected an adjusted net profit of 241.2 million euros.

The travel industry has so far largely avoided the effects of higher interest rates on consumer spending and is on track for a full recovery after China reopened in January following almost three years of COVID-19 restrictions.

Amadeus' main focus is the airline business.

"Asia-Pacific traffic recovered particularly well, with Amadeus' bookings growing above 150% and passengers boarded above 120% in the first quarter compared to the same period last year", Chief Executive Luis Maroto said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Jakub Olesiuk and Matteo Allievi; Editing by David Latona, Kirsten Donovan)

((jakub.olesiuk@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.