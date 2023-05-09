Amadeus' Q1 adjusted net profit beats expectations

May 9 (Reuters) - Spanish travel booking group Amadeus AMA.MC on Tuesday posted a first-quarter adjusted net profit of 273.1 million euros ($300.6 million), beating analysts' estimates, as air traffic improved globally.

On average, Refinitiv-polled analysts expected an adjusted net profit of 241.22 million euros for the quarter.

(Reporting by Jakub Olesiuk and Matteo Allievi; Editing by David Latona)

((jakub.olesiuk@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.