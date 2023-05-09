News & Insights

Amadeus' Q1 adjusted net profit beats expectations

May 09, 2023 — 01:48 am EDT

Written by Jakub Olesiuk and Matteo Allievi for Reuters ->

May 9 (Reuters) - Spanish travel booking group Amadeus AMA.MC on Tuesday posted a first-quarter adjusted net profit of 273.1 million euros ($300.6 million), beating analysts' estimates, as air traffic improved globally.

On average, Refinitiv-polled analysts expected an adjusted net profit of 241.22 million euros for the quarter.

