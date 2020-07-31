Amadeus posts first loss in 10 years after COVID-19 hit travel industry

(Adds details and CEO comment)

July 31 (Reuters) - Spanish travel technology firm Amadeus posted a 231 million euro ($274.57 million) loss in the second quarter, the first in a decade, as the COVID-19 pandemic grounded airlines around the world.

The group said on Friday its air travel agency net bookings in both April and May were negative as cancellations exceeded gross bookings.

"Since late May, we have begun to see an increasing number of flights being scheduled, and air traffic and bookings have been responding," president and chief executive Luis Maroto said in a statement.

Amadeus' earnings are strongly tied to the number of bookings it handles, as the company charges a fee for every reservation made on its platforms. Only around a fifth of its revenue is not directly linked to air traffic, coming from its IT hospitality business and non-air bookings.

The world's biggest provider of booking services said its travel agency air bookings slumped 113% in the quarter, while the number of passengers boarded via its IT business suffered a contraction of 94%.

Amadeus said revenue fell 82% to 259.5 million euros in second quarter. Analysts polled by Refinitiv predicted an even deeper slump. ($1 = 0.8413 euros) (Reporting by Anita Kobylinska, Editing by Inti Landauro) ((anita.kobylinska@tr.com; +48 58 772 07 87;)) Keywords: AMADEUS IT GROUP RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.