Amadeus net profit soars to 248 million euros in fourth quarter

February 28, 2024 — 01:51 am EST

Written by Jakub Olesiuk and Matteo Allievi for Reuters ->

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Spanish travel booking group Amadeus AMA.MC said on Wednesday its net profit jumped to 248 million euros ($268.46 million) in the fourth quarter up from 181 million euros in the same period a year earlier thanks to the air travel industry recovery.

The net result was higher than the LSEG-compiled consensus of 236 million euros.

($1 = 0.9238 euros)

